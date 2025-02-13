Giants to Have Early Top-30 Visit with Shedeur Sanders
The New York Giants will host Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders during one of their Top 30 draft visits this year.
That news comes from Sanders himself, who made the claim on Well Off Media, the YouTube Channel belonging to his brother Deion Sanders, Jr.
In the video, the prospective Giants franchise quarterback tells a staff member from the Colorado athletic department, “The ‘30 visits’ start like March 4. I’ve got the Browns (first), then the Giants.”
The Giants' meeting with Sanders, who is likely to also have a formal meeting with the Giants at the upcoming combine, is no surprise.
Last year, the Giants held formal meetings with the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 draft class and hosted several of them for Top 30 visits as they continued to do due diligence.
The Giants started the process a while ago as several top members of their personnel department, including Director of Player Personnel Tim McDonnell and Assistant General Manager Brandon Brown, have been spotted in Boulder at varying times to watch practice and presumably meet with Sanders.
Sanders also met with the Giants’ top brass, including general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, during the East-West Shrine Bowl last month. Sanders didn’t participate in the all-star game but attended it to continue building rapport with NFL teams.
The Giants currently hold the third overall pick in the 2025 draft. They are also expected to add a veteran bridge option to the roster who will likely start the season as the team’s starter while a draft pick, assuming they select one at the position, acclimates to life in the NFL.