Best New York Giants Free Agent Options at Running Back
The New York Giants found a gem in the 2024 NFL Draft with running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. out of Purdue, whom they paired with offseason free-agent signing Devin Singletary to a contract that this year has guaranteed money owed, all but assuring he’ll be on the roster.
Behind them is a little less certainty. Eric Gray, a fifth-round pick in 2023, hasn’t carved out a role for himself on this team, having attempted to do so as a kick returner and a spot running back.
And speaking of returns, Dante “Turbo” Miller will try to supplant Gray this summer for the third spot in the running back pecking order.
On the surface, it looks like the Giants don’t need to prioritize running back. That said, this is such a deep class at the position that we would be shocked if they don’t at least pick up an undrafted free agent who might be able to compete for a bigger role down the line, especially if, as is anticipated, the Giants move on from Singletary after this year.
The other thing of note, as we saw throughout the playoffs, is that having a game-changing running back can be a huge benefit to an offense.
With the Giants likely to have a rookie quarterback under center at some point next year, a strong running game can help take some of the burden off that young quarterback. For proof of that, just think back to all those times Saquon Barkley helped bail out Daniel Jones when he struggled under center.
Priority Level
Low
Best Options
Ameer Abdullah, Raiders
The first name that comes to mind as a potential free agent addition to the Giants is Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah.
Abdullah has experience working with offensive lines run by Carmen Bricillo, so he’s already comfortable with the Giants' style of run game.
Spotrac projects that Abdullah will earn a one-year contract worth $1.8 million, which would keep the Giants from being locked into anything even if he doesn’t work out.
Abdullah has bounced around the league for a decade now, but he just had one of the best years of his career with the Raiders. He still has the speed to make splash plays.
Cam Akers, Vikings
Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers ripped off the second-longest run of his career in 2024 with a 58-yarder against the Detroit Lions. Akers seemed to perform well in a more rotational role in 2024 and could come in as fresh legs to provide a spark for a few carries per game.
Spotrac’s value has Akers signing a three-year deal worth $3.4 million. I don’t personally see Akers getting much interest from teams looking to sign him on a three-year deal, considering he’s a rotational back who has yet to consistently put it all together.
Draft Factors
Again, if the Giants are going to add a running back to the mix, I think they will do so via the draft, especially since they have Tracy and Singletary as RB1 and RB2. This means that a rookie who maybe isn’t as polished in terms of pass blocking doesn't have to get thrown into the deep end of the pool before he's ready.
I think the Giants could add a dynamic back like SMU’s Brashard Smith or Michigan’s Donovan Edwards late in the draft.
Adding a running back on Day 3 would give them four years of economic talent to develop without being tied to all the nuances a veteran contract brings.
And while I’m sure Miller and Gray fans out there want to see more from each player, a little competition never hurts anyone.
Final Thoughts
When it comes to adding running backs to the room, I think the draft is the best way to go about it unless you can sign a starter-quality veteran for cheap.
There are multiple running backs in every class who come in and make significant impacts from day one, so there’s just not much sense in going out and spending money in free agency when a Day 3 draft pick could be a multi-year backup who can contribute on special teams without putting a major dent in your cap situation.