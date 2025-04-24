How the New York Giants Can Crush the 2025 NFL Draft
When it came to the New York Giants’ offseason plan, the prevailing feeling was that they would address many skill position holes on their roster via the open market.
That’s exactly what general manager Joe Schoen did, using the team’s expanding cap space, partly from league media deals and the offloading of free agents, to target key areas like the secondary and the offensive tackle group that struggled mightily last season.
The big question was how they would navigate the offense's helm, which only had Tommy DeVito under contract. From the start, it hasn’t seemed like the Giants brass was all in on any quarterback prospects in this year’s class outside of Cam Ward, who has been out of reach at the No. 1 pick.
Nevertheless, with Schoen and Brian Daboll’s seats as hot as they could be, they needed to find answers somewhere to help their cause in 2025.
Signing quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston will no doubt give the Giants a better chance to win games next season, but doubts still linger about the organization’s long-term future.
As the Giants head into night one of the draft this week, there have been reports of a “split” among the key decision-makers regarding whether to select a quarterback at No. 3–and if so, who, which is another reported split of opinion inside the building.
In our opinion, the Giants should go with the “best player available,” which, according to many boards, will be whoever Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter is on the board. Don’t get cute, and don’t reach for a quarterback like what happened in 2019 with Daniel Jones.
Here’s a look at other ways the Giants can make this year’s draft successful.
Get a Quarterback Somewhere
Yes, the pickings are slim in this class, but after Schoen spoke about taking swings, he has yet to take any swings in his first three drafts.
No quarterback prospect will be a finished product coming out of school, and in this class, there are some that one can argue are a little further along than others.
Head coach Brian Daboll, remember, was hired in part due to his reputation as a quarterback whisperer and offensive play-caller.
Daboll may or may not choose to hold the play-caller role this year, but if the organization believes in him as a quarterback whisper, then they owe it to themselves to use one of their first four picks in this class on a signal caller, even if it means trading back into the bottom of the first round to get one.
If whoever they select doesn’t work out, then you take another swing next year in what should be a deeper class until you get it right.
Address Both Sides of the Trenches
Unlike the quarterbacks' class,the defensive line class is so deep that it’s not out of the question that a talent who in other years might be a late-first-round/second-round talent could slide down to the start of the third day of the draft.
Although the Giants added several veterans to their defensive line, they did so on mostly short-term contracts.
They still need a longer-term answer for who can play the 3-tech next to Dexter Lawrence II and who can provide additional depth to a unit that has lacked the depth necessary to allow for a healthier rotation (and the overuse of Lawrence) in recent years.
Similarly, the Giants need to target the offensive line depth, particularly the guard spot, which hasn’t been touched outside of re-signing Greg Van Roten and the anticipated move of Evan Neal.
But starting jobs aside, the Giants' offensive line has been an Achilles heel of late due to a lack of quality depth.
We saw this again last year when injuries struck the unit. Suddenly, the coaches were forced to plug guys in at various spots, with left tackle being the biggest problem of all.
The Giants didn’t drop any offensive or defensive linemen last year, and those who endorsed the decision pointed to the fact that the Giants had spent so many premium resources on the offensive side of things that it “didn’t make sense” to continue to do so.
But as we have seen time and again with this team–any team really–just because premium resources are spent on a particular unit doesn’t necessarily mean the depth issues are fixed or that the premium resources will develop into viable starters.
And if last year, when the Giants were pushed around in the trenches on both sides of the ball, doesn’t make a strong enough case to keep swinging for depth, then we don’t know what else will.
Take Advantage of Deep Position Groups
Deep position groups, such as this year’s running backs and tight ends classes (as well as the aforementioned defensive line group), usually offer exceptional value that the savviest general managers will always tap into, regardless of whether there is a glaring need.
As mentioned above, the Giants addressed many roster holes in free agency, but many of those guys signed are on shorter contracts. How much nicer would the roster look with additional depth at tight end and running back, for example?
Even if those guys are Day 3 picks, bring them in and start developing them–player development hasn’t been a strong suit for the Giants yet.
Final Thoughts
The Giants have a challenging slate of opponents in 2025, and while team co-owner John Mara hasn’t issued a mandate on the number of wins needed for Schoen and Daboll to keep their jobs, there needs to be clear-cut improvement.
Progress can come quickly, depending on how the draft unfolds. All it takes is some smart and strategic moves that are straightforward and not too risky.
