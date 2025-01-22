Mel Kiper's Mock Draft Selection for Giants Reflects "Best Case" Scenario
ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr is out with his first mock draft of 2025, and his selection for the New York Giants might make more than a few Giants fans happy if it comes to fruition.
Kiper’s self-described “best-case scenario” for the Giants has the team selecting quarterback Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado with the third overall pick.
This pick comes after Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter went to the Titans and Browns, who sit first and second in the draft order.
“Sanders is super accurate, completing 74% of his throws this season,” Kiper wrote. “He could immediately lift the entire offense, including standout 2024 first-rounder Malik Nabers. Time is running out for GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll; they have to get this right.”
Kiper is correct in saying that the Giants’ brass of Schoen and Daboll have to get this right, but Kiper also seems to strongly suggest that the Giants, who fell from the first overall pick in the draft to their current third spot thanks to their Week 17 win over the Indianapolis Colts, would be settling for whoever was left over from the Ward-Hunter-Sanders trio.
“Finding a new QB1 in the first round isn't guaranteed. But Daniel Jones is gone, and Drew Lock is a free agent, so the Giants have to do something to clean up one of the worst passing games in the league,” Kiper said.
“New York will be weighing all options, and it might ultimately be forced to trade up into the top two to get its guy. But here, Sanders falls into the Giants' lap without any extra moves.”
Kiper is right in saying that finding a quarterback in the first round isn’t guaranteed, but the worst thing the Giants or any team can do is to force a pick on a guy whom they don’t have graded as the top pick on their board just because they have a glaring need at the position.
The 2025 quarterback class isn’t as overflowing with first-round talent as the 2024 class. To force a pick at quarterback with the first-round selection just because there is a glaring need would be the worst thing the Giants or any team could do.
Likewise, as Kiper suggested, trading up to get a quarterback is an option, but it would also be foolish for two reasons.
First, there is no guarantee that Cleveland or Tennessee want to move out of their respective spots.
Second, the Giants need to make some major additions to their defense, which was just as much of a problem last year as the quarterback play. Sending away picks for a quarterback who may or may not be a bonafide top-3 pick is not the way to do business.
What the Giants will probably do–and what makes the most sense–is sign a veteran bridge quarterback to a three-year deal featuring two years of guaranteed money. This would allow them to acquire someone who’s a little further developed in the position and who can hopefully win them a few games in the process.
If they take a quarterback this year, let the rookie sit and develop behind the veteran, just as the franchise did years ago when it acquired Eli Manning in a trade but had him sit for a little more than half a season behind veteran Kurt Warner.
As of right now, no one can say for certain that Sanders and Ward are unquestioned Day 1 starters. So if the Giants select a quarterback, roll with the veteran for 2025 and then reassess where things are in 2026. Continue to add pieces to the defense and offense and ensure the roster gets to the point where the franchise quarterback becomes the missing piece.
If the Giants don’t select a quarterback in the first round, having a veteran signal-caller locked in for at least two years gives them more time to ensure they get the quarterback position right.