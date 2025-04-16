New Analysis Suggests Interesting, But Unrealistic Trade-down Scenario for New York Giants
At the start of the mock draft season, many believed that the New York Giants would take Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the No. 3 pick if he was on the board.
While still alive, that possibility has waned thanks in part to New York's decision to sign veteran quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson.
These days, the most common player mocked to the Giants at No. 3 is Penn State edge Abdul Carter, but if the Giants wanted to get creative, SI.com’s Matt Verderame has a suggestion.
In a piece suggesting mock draft trades for all 32 NFL teams, Verderame proposed a doozy between the Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders in which the Giants send the third pick to the Raiders in exchange for No. 6 and No. 68.
In that scenario, the Raiders select Sanders Sanders, and the Giants scoop up Penn State tight end and All-American Tyler Warren to reunite him with fellow Penn State alumnus Theo Johnson.
"If the Giants move back, Warren would be an intriguing pick here," Verderame said.
"Considered by many the best tight end in a very strong class, he would become a quality weapon alongside second-year star receiver Malik Nabers.
"While New York would love to solve its quarterback issues, the answer might have to wait a year. In the meantime, the Giants grab a stud to add punch to the offense."
Do the Giants need another tight end?
Regardless of how fans would feel about the move, even in a wacky mock draft exercise like this one, Big Blue would steal headlines if they traded down for Warren, and probably not in a good way.
The suggestion that the Giants front office should skip the battle-tested Sanders, top pass-rusher Carter, or dual-threat Travis Hunter in favor of a tight end would be difficult to process, given how infrequently the Giants ran a 12-personnel offense (one running back and two tight ends).
According to SumerSports, the Giants ran 12-personnel 16.5% of the time. With the Giants having re-signed receiver Darius Slayton, the likelihood of the Giants, who used 11-personnel (three receivers) 72.6% of the time (fifth most in the NFL) seems more likely to happen than leaning more heavily into 12-person
That said, Warren might just possess one of the highest floors in his class.
The 6-foot-5, 256-pound Virginia native learned behind current Giants tight end Theo Johnson and sprouted into a juggernaut by his senior season.
He was instrumental in the Nittany Lions advancing to the College Football Semifinals, tallying 104 catches for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games.
Warren's sure hands, athletic build, competitive spirit, and solid blocking skills could enable him to make his presence known at the NFL level immediately.
Then there is the other benefit in which a trade-down would yield more draft picks for a Giants team that’s in a rebuild mode for a leadership regime for whom next season is very much a priority for this regime.
