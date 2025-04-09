Pros and Cons of Giants' Signing QB Russell Wilson
Quarterback Russell Wilson no longer looks the part of a traditional NFL hero, but New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll want him to come to their rescue regardless.
The front office has assembled a promising roster equipped to sneak up on many teams and pundits next season. The last piece of the puzzle could be the most important, though.
Substandard quarterback play has given this team little room for error. The Giants hope Wilson has enough serviceable football to make this squad enjoyable in the 2025 NFL season.
The one-year, $21.5 million contract the Super Bowl XLVIII MVP signed in March is irrelevant since only $10.5 million is guaranteed.
No, the eye-opening component of this deal is what it represents. It sends a message that Big Blue is starving for wins and thinks Wilson is the most suitable quarterback to satisfy their hunger.
Is prioritizing one season in the best interest of the franchise, though? Let's try to find an answer to that question as we break down the pros and cons of acquiring the 36-year-old.
The Pros
Former quarterback Daniel Jones had a brutal touchdown-turnover ratio for most of his six-year run with New York. A poor supporting cast is somewhat to blame, but he also displayed poor instincts and inadequate passing ability.
Although Wilson is not often anymore the flashy playmaker that enthralled fans on the Seattle Seahawks, he plays a much cleaner brand of football.
The 10-time Pro Bowl selection has thrown 42 touchdowns to just 13 interceptions in his last 26 games. Although he does not run nearly as much as he used to, Wilson can still execute sound judgment in the pocket.
Additionally, Wilson has a knack for getting the pigskin downfield quickly and giving his wide receivers a favorable chance to make the play. His signature "moon balls" could pair nicely with a supremely explosive talent like Malik Nabers.
Perhaps even the returning Darius Slayton and former third-round pick Jalin Hyatt can achieve more success with Wilson throwing them the ball.
In short, Wilson can raise the floor of the offense by simply making fewer mistakes under center. The value of solid yet unspectacular production is taken for granted. If the Giants ' defense performs well, this veteran will not need to play hero ball.
Wilson, the star, would be nice, but Wilson, the capable quarterback, will meet the criteria for what Schoen and Daboll are asking for next season. But that does not mean this is a foolproof plan.
The Cons
Although Wilson should bring a stabilizing element to the Giants, he does not possess close to a high ceiling at this point of his accomplished career. Even if he surpasses expectations on his new team, it is hard to imagine New York jumping into title contender status.
And is that not the hope when an organization signs a former champ to a one-year deal? A nine-win season would be a welcome and notable improvement for all involved, but it does not guarantee long-term prosperity. The Wilson experiment, at best, is temporary. And if it becomes more than that, it will cost the organization a pretty penny.
At worst, his presence could delay the development of the team's hopeful franchise quarterback, whomever that might be. A rookie will likely see minimal time on the field behind Wilson and Jameis Winston, if any. A strong veteran presence certainly has advantages for an up-and-comer, but molding the next starting quarterback could take a backseat to winning this year.
Such a blueprint lacks perspective. Besides, Wilson is not guaranteed to launch the Giants into respectability.
He completed only 63.7 percent of his passes with the Steelers last season. An injury-plagued offensive line shares plenty of blame in that department, but New York has faced similar issues in its trenches.
While the upside outweighs the drawbacks for Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, two men trying to extend their stay in the Meadowlands, there are risks concerning the squad's big-picture outlook. Signing Wilson may also alter how the Giants address the 2025 NFL Draft, potentially leading to missed opportunities in the long run.
If they pass on Colorado's Shedeur Sanders in favor of a player who fits a win-now mindset, and he becomes a flourishing NFL quarterback somewhere else, Giants fans will have stomach pains until the end of time.
Final thoughts on the Russell Wilson move
Because Wilson's arrival signals that the Giants will forgo drafting a quarterback in the first round of April's Draft, I believe this signing will ultimately prove costly.
They may prove me wrong and find a way to compete in the present while also setting themselves up for the future. With the evidence in front of me, though, this seems shortsighted.
Those things happen when an owner keeps his GM and HC but also clarifies that he has "just about run out of patience."
