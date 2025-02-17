New Mock Draft Pushes Top Quarterback Prospect to Giants
It will be extremely easy for New York Giants fans to get NFL Draft fatigue by the time the draft gets underway on April 24, as quarterback speculation can be utterly exhausting.
At the same time, it’s also crucial as the franchise's ceiling will remain low until it successfully addresses the most important position in football.
The 2025 crop of quarterbacks is eliciting polarizing reactions, but perhaps there is a player who can revitalize the crestfallen Meadowlands co-tenants, as The 33rd Team’s Kyle Crabbs forecasts for the Giants in his latest mock draft.
Crabbs’s selection for the Giants is Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. In Crabbs’s scenario, Cam Ward and Sanders' teammate Travis Hunter are the No. 1 and No. 2 off the board, leaving the Giants with a clear shot at who many consider the most pro-ready quarterback prospect in the draft.
Sanders might not be Jayden Daniels, but the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year has produced an abundance of thrills over the last couple of seasons.
After winning consecutive SWAC championships with Jackson State, Sanders followed his father, the legendary Deion Sanders, to Boulder, Colorado, ahead of the 2023 season. He and Hunter led a dramatic turnaround and helped draw countless eyeballs to a program that had long been an afterthought.
The Buffaloes hit a wall during Sanders' junior year but made a significant jump in 2024. Since the team had almost no running game, the burden fell on the quarterback to manufacture offense.
He rose to the occasion. Sanders completed 74 percent of his whopping 477 pass attempts for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns as Colorado marched to a 9-4 record.
Is Shedeur Sanders ready to lead an NFL franchise?
The 23-year-old Sanders, who finished eighth in Heisman voting, is getting rave reviews for his poise in the pocket and pinpoint accuracy.
There are some concerns, though. Sanders was critical of his offensive line after a blowout loss to Nebraska in September. He also has a reputation for not always being able to avoid sacks, which could be a concern if the offensive line is off its pass-protection game.
That said, Sanders has a number of positive attributes that will likely appeal to the Giants. He has endured more than 90 sacks over the last two years. He also knows what it takes to become a top professional athlete, having been coached and raised by one of the most legendary sports figures, his father, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.
New York is looking for a star quarterback, and Sanders is confident he can fill that role. Giants brass has much to consider between now and the 2025 NFL Draft. The combine, which starts next week, coupled with a pending top-30 draft visit, might help make their decision a bit easier.