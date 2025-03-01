New Report Insists Giants Should "Aggressively" Try to Trade Up
The New York Giants have their eyes set on a quarterback in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. However, top prospects Cam Ward and Shadeur Sanders could be off the board by the time the Giants are on the clock.
To ensure New York selects its preferred franchise quarterback, Bleacher Report suggests that the Giants trade up in the draft to select their guy so that no team can leapfrog the Giants for a quarterback. Whether that be Ward or Sanders remains to be seen.
Early rumors have already circulated that the Giants are locked in on Sanders at this point in the offseason. New York had interest in Sanders last season before he decided to return for his senior season. The front office brass already met with him at the East-West Shrine Bowl, and they have another meeting scheduled with him this week.
Sanders ultimately returned to Boulder and improved his draft stock, moving into the discussion to be the No. 1 overall pick. He led the FBS in completion percentage (74%) and added 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in the air.
Ward followed a similar suit, climbing up draft boards this season. He led the entire FBS with 39 passing touchdowns and ranked second nationally with 4,313 yards. He also managed to complete 67.2% of his passing attempts. His stellar season led to him finishing in fourth place in the Heisman Trophy voting.
The Giants were expected to meet with Ward at the combine this week formally.
If the Giants don't fall in full-bloom love with either Sanders or Ward, or if they are off the board, they can still target a quarterback by moving back into the first round. Big Blue could trade a pair of second-round selections to move back into the first-round and select a quarterback.
Doing so would give the Giants the fifth-round option on their rookie's contract. It would also allow the Giants to use the No. 3 overall pick on the best prospect available.
One target to look for is Jaxson Dart. Dart, from Ole Miss(Eli Manning's alma mater), is one of the few quarterback prospects who will participate in on-field drills at the combine, potentially improving his draft stock. The Giants will get an up-close look at Dart this week in Indianapolis, where they will surely meet with him.
Dart finished last season with 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns, six interceptions, and completed 69.3% of his throws. Many experts see him as the third-best quarterback prospect in the draft, behind Ward and Sanders.
It is still a mystery what the Giants will do in the Draft. Once the roster takes shape, free agency will offer a more definitive answer. But Schoen is open to every option on draft day.
"So two weeks from now, the roster will look different,” he said. “So, we have an idea of three to five players, six players, whatever it may be. And move-back scenarios. You can do that. We'll also look at, you know, moving up if that's a possibility."