New York Giants: Best Day 3 Draft Targets

The Giants could still use depth at offensive line, running back, and receiver. Here are some prospects who could fill those needs.

Gene Clemons

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter is selected by the New York Giants as the number three pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter is selected by the New York Giants as the number three pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The New York Giants will be looking at Day 3 of the NFL Draft with much more urgency than usual because they only had one pick on Day 2.  Luckily for them, there are still many really talented players available at positions where the team needs high-quality depth to develop behind their starters. 

On Day 2, they addressed defensive tackle when they drafted Darius Alexander from Toledo. On Day 3, the focus should be adding offensive line, running back, and receiving talent. 

There are players with high-profile names still on the board and others flying under the radar but equally talented. The Giants have a fourth-, fifth-, and two seventh-round selections to fill areas where the depth may be thin.  

Here are a few names that Giants fans should be looking for when the Giants are on the clock. 

RB Damien Martinez, Miami

Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez (6) gestures to fans after running for a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Martinez is a big back who would fit extremely well into the “thunder” role of a” thunder and lightning” backfield. At  6-foot and 220 pounds, Martinez can run through arm tackles or directly over defenders who try to tackle him head-up. 

He also possesses quick, light feet, which allow him to sidestep and make defenders miss. This keeps defenders off balance, who do not know whether to brace for impact or get their feet ready to move laterally. 

Martinez also has enough burst to hit the home runs when the defense has fallen asleep.

RB Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II
Nov 2, 2024; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II (0) reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Boone Pickens Stadium. / William Purnell-Imagn Images

If Gordon had declared for the draft after his freshman season, he likely would have been a Day 1 or early Day 2 selection. 

At 6-foot-1 and 226 pounds, he possesses the size and physicality to be a disruptive force in the backfield. 

He gets going north and south without much dancing, and he uses his stiff arm and shoulders to attack would-be tacklers. 

When you pair him with Tyrone Tracy, Jr, who can be a Tiki Barber-esque talent, Gordon would fit perfectly as a Ron Dayne type.

OG Marcus Mbow, Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Marcus Mbow
Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Marcus Mbow (63) high-fives a fan Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, during the NCAA football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Say what you want about Purdue’s offense, but they could run the ball, and most of the time, those big runs came behind Mbow. 

Many people believed he was worth a late first-round or early second-round selection. The fact that he's still available on Day 3  means he is an extremely valuable and inexpensive selection. 

He has position flexibility, playing right guard as a sophomore with the Boilermakers and right tackle as a senior. 

He is a tough and physical blocker who explodes out of his stance and quickly covers up defenders. 

He can work well in combo blocks and climb to the second level to get linebackers and safeties.

OT Cameron Williams, Texas

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cameron Williams
Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cameron Williams (56) reacts as he gets a champions shirt for the Peach Bowl after Texas defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Williams is a great right tackle developmental prospect. He played there exclusively at the University of Texas, and his 6-foot-6, 320-pound frame is perfect for the position. 

As a junior, he was a finalist for the “Joe Moore Award,” given to the nation's top offensive lineman. Williams, who started 15 games at right tackle, uses his big frame to shield defenders and rushers from the quarterback. 

He understands how to ride the edges and run defensive ends or edge rushers around the pocket. With his long arms and big hands, he's able to strike firmly and subdue the initial burst of defenders. 

He still needs to improve his footwork, which is why he'd be a perfect understudy for Jermaine Eluemunor on the right side.

WR Elic Ayomanor, Stanford

Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor
Jul 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor answers questions from the media during the ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Ayomanor has all the physical and athletic traits you can want in an X-receiver. He's 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, he runs a 4.44 forty, has a 10-foot-7 on the broad jump, and posted a 38-inch vertical jump, which projects him as a short to intermediate pass merchant at the next level. 

Ayomanor runs good routes, understands how to set his defender up, and has good hands. He's physical at the point of attack and is a willing run blocker. 

In addition to his practical skills, he has a knack for making spectacular acrobatic catches and understands how to get in the end zone. 

His presence would allow Malik Nabers to spend more time on the interior, where he can exploit matchups against slot corners and safeties.

WR Jalen Royals, Utah State

Utah State wideout Jalen Royals
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah State wideout Jalen Royals (WO38) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How Royals is still available on Day 3 is mind-blowing. On film, you see a wide receiver with all the skills you look for at the next level. 

He has tremendous body control and a feel for the game. He has adequate size and understands how to work and adjust his route based on the football’s flight and the defenders around him. 

He also knows how to contort his body to catch the football and keep it away from defenders. 

Royals is a smooth athlete with 4.42 forty speed who can play either inside or outside. He shines when you let him work against zone coverage, where he understands angles and instinctively finds the windows. 

If that’s not enough, he also possesses some of the best hands in the draft.

Gene Clemons
GENE CLEMONS

Gene "Coach" Clemons has been involved with the game of football for 30 years as a player, coach, evaluator, and journalist.  Clemons has spent time writing for the Worcester Telegram and Gazette, Bridgton News, Urbana Daily Citizen, Macon Telegraph and footballgameplan.com.  He has a YouTube channel called "Coach Gene Clemons" where you can find his popular "X&O The Joes" series as well as other football related content. 

