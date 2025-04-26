New York Giants: Best Day 3 Draft Targets
The New York Giants will be looking at Day 3 of the NFL Draft with much more urgency than usual because they only had one pick on Day 2. Luckily for them, there are still many really talented players available at positions where the team needs high-quality depth to develop behind their starters.
On Day 2, they addressed defensive tackle when they drafted Darius Alexander from Toledo. On Day 3, the focus should be adding offensive line, running back, and receiving talent.
There are players with high-profile names still on the board and others flying under the radar but equally talented. The Giants have a fourth-, fifth-, and two seventh-round selections to fill areas where the depth may be thin.
Here are a few names that Giants fans should be looking for when the Giants are on the clock.
RB Damien Martinez, Miami
Martinez is a big back who would fit extremely well into the “thunder” role of a” thunder and lightning” backfield. At 6-foot and 220 pounds, Martinez can run through arm tackles or directly over defenders who try to tackle him head-up.
He also possesses quick, light feet, which allow him to sidestep and make defenders miss. This keeps defenders off balance, who do not know whether to brace for impact or get their feet ready to move laterally.
Martinez also has enough burst to hit the home runs when the defense has fallen asleep.
RB Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
If Gordon had declared for the draft after his freshman season, he likely would have been a Day 1 or early Day 2 selection.
At 6-foot-1 and 226 pounds, he possesses the size and physicality to be a disruptive force in the backfield.
He gets going north and south without much dancing, and he uses his stiff arm and shoulders to attack would-be tacklers.
When you pair him with Tyrone Tracy, Jr, who can be a Tiki Barber-esque talent, Gordon would fit perfectly as a Ron Dayne type.
OG Marcus Mbow, Purdue
Say what you want about Purdue’s offense, but they could run the ball, and most of the time, those big runs came behind Mbow.
Many people believed he was worth a late first-round or early second-round selection. The fact that he's still available on Day 3 means he is an extremely valuable and inexpensive selection.
He has position flexibility, playing right guard as a sophomore with the Boilermakers and right tackle as a senior.
He is a tough and physical blocker who explodes out of his stance and quickly covers up defenders.
He can work well in combo blocks and climb to the second level to get linebackers and safeties.
OT Cameron Williams, Texas
Williams is a great right tackle developmental prospect. He played there exclusively at the University of Texas, and his 6-foot-6, 320-pound frame is perfect for the position.
As a junior, he was a finalist for the “Joe Moore Award,” given to the nation's top offensive lineman. Williams, who started 15 games at right tackle, uses his big frame to shield defenders and rushers from the quarterback.
He understands how to ride the edges and run defensive ends or edge rushers around the pocket. With his long arms and big hands, he's able to strike firmly and subdue the initial burst of defenders.
He still needs to improve his footwork, which is why he'd be a perfect understudy for Jermaine Eluemunor on the right side.
WR Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
Ayomanor has all the physical and athletic traits you can want in an X-receiver. He's 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, he runs a 4.44 forty, has a 10-foot-7 on the broad jump, and posted a 38-inch vertical jump, which projects him as a short to intermediate pass merchant at the next level.
Ayomanor runs good routes, understands how to set his defender up, and has good hands. He's physical at the point of attack and is a willing run blocker.
In addition to his practical skills, he has a knack for making spectacular acrobatic catches and understands how to get in the end zone.
His presence would allow Malik Nabers to spend more time on the interior, where he can exploit matchups against slot corners and safeties.
WR Jalen Royals, Utah State
How Royals is still available on Day 3 is mind-blowing. On film, you see a wide receiver with all the skills you look for at the next level.
He has tremendous body control and a feel for the game. He has adequate size and understands how to work and adjust his route based on the football’s flight and the defenders around him.
He also knows how to contort his body to catch the football and keep it away from defenders.
Royals is a smooth athlete with 4.42 forty speed who can play either inside or outside. He shines when you let him work against zone coverage, where he understands angles and instinctively finds the windows.
If that’s not enough, he also possesses some of the best hands in the draft.
