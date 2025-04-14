New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
Jaylin Noel offers special teams ability as a punt returner.
Jaylin Noel, WR
- Height: 5’10”
- Weight: 194 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: Iowa State
- Hand Size: 8 ¾”
- Arm Length: 29 ½”
- 40 Yard Dash: 4.39s
- 10 Yard Split: 1.51s
- Vertical Jump: 41 ½”
- Broad Jump: 112”
- 20 Yard Shuttle: 4.17
- 3-Cone Drill: 6.82
- Bench Press: 23 reps
- STATS
A former three-star recruit out of Park Hill High School in Kansas City, Missouri, where he was the eighth-ranked player from his state and the 87th wide receiver during the 2021 recruiting cycle.
Noel averaged 14.9 yards per reception in 2024 with 2.62 yards per route run and a 12.2 aDOT. Noel dropped 19 passes in college with nine over the last two seasons and he had a 72.7% slot rate through his college career.
Noel had a phenomenal 2024 season that earned him First-Team All-Big-12 and was also the Big-12 Special Teams Player of the Year. Noel averaged 15.2 yards per punt return(13 attempts) and 17.7 yards per kick return attempt (three attempts) in 2024.
Noel was a co-captain in 2023 and 2024 and he was Second Team All-Big-12 in 2023 as well. Noel finished second in school history with 245 career receptions and he was ranked fourth in school history with 2,851 yards. He was in attendance at the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Strengths
- Shorter with a sturdy build
- Elite short-area-quickness with good acceleration
- Very good deep speed and second gear
- Excellent smooth athlete with elite explosiveness
- Immediate burst off the line of scrimmage to threaten
- Very quick with excellent change of direction and fluidity
- Quickly gets in and out of breaks
- Smart route runner – attacks leverage and uses speed to advantageous
- Solid ability to tempo his routes when needed
- Dangerous explosiveness after cut
- Maximized his limited catch radius – very good body adjustment
- Acrobatic catch trait – came down with difficult passes in traffic
- Athletic ability allowed him to create a lot of YAC through speed
- Three-level threat
- Elite competitive nature
- Two-time team captain
- Excellent special teams and kick-off return ability
Weaknesses
- Very undersized with limited catch radius
- Small hands for a wide receiver
- Inconsistent at defeating press coverage
- Would think he’d force more missed tackles with his athletic traits – only 21 in his career, 7 over the last two seasons
- Concentration drops – 19 drops throughout his career
- Needs to be more effective at blocking
Summary
Jaylin Noel possesses a high floor with excellent kickoff return ability and solid slot-receiving traits. He displays enough development in his senior season to suggest there’s still room for growth as a route runner.
Noel is a phenomenal athlete with good receiving traits who is always playing through the whistle. He is undersized and lacks desirable measurables (arm length/hand size, but his ability to succeed at each level of the field while being a consistent deep threat is a valuable trait that can successfully translate at the next level. His floor is high, but he still possesses a high ceiling.
GRADE: 6.28