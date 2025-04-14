Giants Country

New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

Jaylin Noel is another gadget-type receiver who can also be deployed as a rusher from the backfield.

Patricia Traina


Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team wide receiver Jaylin Noel of Iowa State (12) works through drills during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Jaylin Noel offers special teams ability as a punt returner.

Jaylin Noel, WR

  • Height: 5’10” 
  • Weight: 194 lbs
  • Class: Senior
  • School: Iowa State
  • Hand Size: 8 ¾”
  • Arm Length: 29 ½”
  • 40 Yard Dash: 4.39s
  • 10 Yard Split: 1.51s
  • Vertical Jump: 41 ½” 
  • Broad Jump: 112”
  • 20 Yard Shuttle: 4.17
  • 3-Cone Drill: 6.82
  • Bench Press: 23 reps
  • STATS

A former three-star recruit out of Park Hill High School in Kansas City, Missouri, where he was the eighth-ranked player from his state and the 87th wide receiver during the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Noel averaged 14.9 yards per reception in 2024 with 2.62 yards per route run and a 12.2 aDOT. Noel dropped 19 passes in college with nine over the last two seasons and he had a 72.7% slot rate through his college career.

Noel had a phenomenal 2024 season that earned him First-Team All-Big-12 and was also the Big-12 Special Teams Player of the Year. Noel averaged 15.2 yards per punt return(13 attempts) and 17.7 yards per kick return attempt (three attempts) in 2024.

Noel was a co-captain in 2023 and 2024 and he was Second Team All-Big-12 in 2023 as well. Noel finished second in school history with 245 career receptions and he was ranked fourth in school history with 2,851 yards. He was in attendance at the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl. 

Strengths

  • Shorter with a sturdy build 
  • Elite short-area-quickness with good acceleration 
  • Very good deep speed and second gear 
  • Excellent smooth athlete with elite explosiveness
  • Immediate burst off the line of scrimmage to threaten
  • Very quick with excellent change of direction and fluidity 
  • Quickly gets in and out of breaks 
  • Smart route runner – attacks leverage and uses speed to advantageous 
  • Solid ability to tempo his routes when needed
  • Dangerous explosiveness after cut
  • Maximized his limited catch radius – very good body adjustment
  • Acrobatic catch trait – came down with difficult passes in traffic
  • Athletic ability allowed him to create a lot of YAC through speed
  • Three-level threat
  • Elite competitive nature 
  • Two-time team captain 
  • Excellent special teams and kick-off return ability

Weaknesses

  • Very undersized with limited catch radius 
  • Small hands for a wide receiver 
  • Inconsistent at defeating press coverage 
  • Would think he’d force more missed tackles with his athletic traits – only 21 in his career, 7 over the last two seasons
  • Concentration drops – 19 drops throughout his career 
  • Needs to be more effective at blocking
Jaylin Noel
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Staet wideout Jaylin Noel (WO35) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Summary

Jaylin Noel possesses a high floor with excellent kickoff return ability and solid slot-receiving traits. He displays enough development in his senior season to suggest there’s still room for growth as a route runner.

Noel is a phenomenal athlete with good receiving traits who is always playing through the whistle. He is undersized and lacks desirable measurables (arm length/hand size, but his ability to succeed at each level of the field while being a consistent deep threat is a valuable trait that can successfully translate at the next level. His floor is high, but he still possesses a high ceiling.    

GRADE: 6.28

Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart
Nick Falato's Draft Grade Chart / Nick Falato

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

