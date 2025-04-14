New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

Don't sleep on this guy.

Slot WR Jaylin Noel is 5'10" 196lbs. He played in 51 games catching 245 passes for 2835 yards with an 11.7 yard average and 18 TD's over 4 seasons at Iowa State.

-He also rushed the ball 13 times for 84 yards.

-He returned 53 punts for 466 yards

-He…