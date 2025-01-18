New York Giants Draft Prospect: WR Pat Bryant, Illinois
Welcome to our New York Giants draft prospect profiles. Every day, we'll have a profile of a draft prospect in different positions whose skill set could fit what the Giants are looking for.
Pat Bryant, WR
- Height: 6’3
- Weight: 200 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: Illinois
- Stats
He is a former three-star recruit out of Atlantic Coast High School in Jacksonville, Florida, where he was the 100th-ranked recruit in his state and 142nd WR in the 2021 cycle. Bryant earned Second-Team All-Big-Ten in 2024 as a team captain.
Bryant caught 70.1% of his passes in 2024 with 18.2 yards per reception and just one drop – wildly efficient! Bryant secured 66.7% of his contested catches in 2024 with 2.83 yards per route run.
Bryant was the only player in the country to catch THREE game-winning touchdowns in the final two-minutes OR overtime in 2024. Bryant tied the Illinois single-season record with 10 touchdown receptions, matching Brandon Lloyd (2001) and David Williams (1985).
He did opt out of Illinois’ bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft. Bryant will be in attendance at the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Strengths
- Elite size with a good muscular build and long arms
- Big hands that act as velcro away from his frame
- Very good athlete with excellent short area quickness and good change of direction
- Explosive with good deep build up speed and acceleration
- Accelerates to his second and third gear – difficult to track down
- High points the football with excellent jumping ability and twitch
- Fluid and balanced for his size – turns tightly
- Solid release and foot-quickness off the line of scrimmage
- Long-strider who also moves well in short-spaces
- Deceptive double moves – controlled mover at high speeds
- Efficiently ran creative routes with cuts at full momentum
- Understands how to defeat defender’s leverage – smart route runner
- High football IQ – consistently ran back to football and found space vs. zone
- Tracks the ball well into his hands – good timing when levitating to the football
- Adjusts well to the football away from his frame, large catch radius
- Strong hands away from his frame – excellent contested catch threat
- Times up subtle push-offs and back shoulder adjustments well
- Physical and agile in space, especially for his size – YAC!
- Has run over plenty of defensive backs in space – dangerous stiff arm
- Solid overall run blocker with a high motor
- Uses frame well to eliminate angles as a run blocker when blocking inward vs. LBs/overhang
- Excellent toughness and play strength
Weaknesses
- Isn’t necessarily quick twitch – more build up, yet controlled
- Didn’t see a lot of press coverage
- Could be more active with his hands vs. press
- Could develop more of a release package
Summary
Pat Bryant possesses excellent size and is a three-level threat with good feet and an exceptional ability to remain balanced through tight cuts.
He’s tough at the catch point, provides a reliable catch radius that made him a contested catch monster, and is a load to bring down to the deck once his acceleration kicks in.
He’s not a twitchy athlete but he’s an efficient and controlled mover with route running upside; his tape has plenty of “unique” routes throughout and he displayed fluidity and balance while executing those movements. He does well to create separation vs. man coverage and has a high football IQ to find the soft spots in zone.
Bryant did not consistently face press coverage, nor did he showcase a diverse release package off the line of scrimmage.
These areas of his game need to be refined at the next level. Still, his physical tools, competitive toughness, and overall skill set will result in him starting in an 11-personnel package at the next level.
GRADE: 6.35