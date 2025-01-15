They Might Be Giants: Five Draft Prospects from the CFB Playoffs
The College Football playoffs are starting to wind down, and we’ve been keeping an eye on potential prospects whose skill sets might fit the New York Giants' needs.
Here are five more 2025 NFL Draft prospects from the CFB playoffs that New York Giants fans should study as a potential fit for this team.
WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
When Ohio State faced off against an elite Texas Longhorn defense, their best player, freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith, was held in check. This put more onus on Emeka Egbuka to impact quarterback Will Howard.
Egbuka finished the game with five receptions on seven targets for 52 yards. When Ohio State's passing offense needed a big play to move the chains, Egbuka was the target.
Howard drilled multiple throws into congested areas in the middle of the field to Egbuka. He made tough and physical catches with defenders lowering the boom. He would be a nice WR2 to pair with Malik Nabers.
IDL Vernon Broughton, Texas
Vernon Broughton flashed his dominance against Ohio State's interior offensive line. At 6-4 and 308 pounds, Broughton is a strong run defender and consistent pass rusher from multiple defensive line alignments.
He finished the game with a pass rush win rate of 17.6%, which raised to 22.2% on true dropback sets. He would be a great addition to the Giants front four to pair with Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux.
With his ability to overpower blockers and attack them with speed/quickness, Broughton can overwhelm offensive linemen in various ways and knife his way into the backfield to consistently create chaos.
LB David Gbenda, Texas
David Gbenda had a good game against Ohio State. He filled running lanes well enough to slow down their two-running back system.
Gbenda's presence was felt most in the passing game. He is an athletic spot dropper in zone coverages.
Gbenda did a good job keeping his eyes on the ball and trusting his teammates to do their part. He identified threatening routes entering his zone and kept his head on a swivel.
Gbenda's timely interception gave Texas' offense the football back with good field position. His athleticism and flashes of play-making ability will keep him on the field at the next level.
OT Nolan Rucci, Penn State
Nolan Rucci put up a shutout against Notre Dame's talented defensive line. He did not allow a pressure, quarterback hit or sacks in pass protection.
Rucci displays good athleticism as a puller into space. In the run game, he picks off second-level defenders well.
His play strength and movement skills combine to create an impressive combination. Rucci would offer a high-ceiling/upside OT to develop for the Giants.
LB Cody Simon, Ohio State
Cody Simon has been among the best prospects in the College Football Playoffs. He has made a consistent impact against the run and pass.
He is covering well and hitting his landmarks to read the action around him. Simon has also been a menace, blitzing and pressuring quarterbacks.
The Giants' second level could use a defender like Simon. He brings leadership, instincts, and a winning mentality.