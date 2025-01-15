Giants Country

They Might Be Giants: Five Draft Prospects from the CFB Playoffs

Damian Parson has another five names from the College Football Playoffs who could be prospects to watch.

Damian Parson

Fans stop to take photos with the College Football National Championship trophy.
Fans stop to take photos with the College Football National Championship trophy. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK
The College Football playoffs are starting to wind down, and we’ve been keeping an eye on potential prospects whose skill sets might fit the New York Giants' needs.

Here are five more 2025 NFL Draft prospects from the CFB playoffs that  New York Giants fans should study as a potential fit for this team.

Emeka Egbuka
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

When Ohio State faced off against an elite Texas Longhorn defense, their best player, freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith, was held in check. This put more onus on Emeka Egbuka to impact quarterback Will Howard. 

Egbuka finished the game with five receptions on seven targets for 52 yards. When Ohio State's passing offense needed a big play to move the chains, Egbuka was the target. 

Howard drilled multiple throws into congested areas in the middle of the field to Egbuka. He made tough and physical catches with defenders lowering the boom. He would be a nice WR2 to pair with Malik Nabers.

Vernon Broughton
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Vernon Broughton (45) celebrates after a sack during the third quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

IDL Vernon Broughton, Texas

Vernon Broughton flashed his dominance against Ohio State's interior offensive line. At 6-4 and 308 pounds, Broughton is a strong run defender and consistent pass rusher from multiple defensive line alignments. 

He finished the game with a pass rush win rate of 17.6%, which raised to 22.2% on true dropback sets. He would be a great addition to the Giants front four to pair with Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux. 

With his ability to overpower blockers and attack them with speed/quickness, Broughton can overwhelm offensive linemen in various ways and knife his way into the backfield to consistently create chaos.

David Gbenda
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker David Gbenda (33) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

LB David Gbenda, Texas

David Gbenda had a good game against Ohio State. He filled running lanes well enough to slow down their two-running back system. 

Gbenda's presence was felt most in the passing game. He is an athletic spot dropper in zone coverages. 

Gbenda did a good job keeping his eyes on the ball and trusting his teammates to do their part. He identified threatening routes entering his zone and kept his head on a swivel. 

Gbenda's timely interception gave Texas' offense the football back with good field position. His athleticism and flashes of play-making ability will keep him on the field at the next level.

Nolan Rucci
Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Nolan Rucci (72) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

OT Nolan Rucci, Penn State

Nolan Rucci put up a shutout against Notre Dame's talented defensive line. He did not allow a pressure, quarterback hit or sacks in pass protection. 

Rucci displays good athleticism as a puller into space. In the run game, he picks off second-level defenders well. 

His play strength and movement skills combine to create an impressive combination. Rucci would offer a high-ceiling/upside OT to develop for the Giants.

Cody Simon
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cody Simon (0) celebrates a sack during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LB Cody Simon, Ohio State

Cody Simon has been among the best prospects in the College Football Playoffs. He has made a consistent impact against the run and pass. 

He is covering well and hitting his landmarks to read the action around him. Simon has also been a menace, blitzing and pressuring quarterbacks. 

The Giants' second level could use a defender like Simon. He brings leadership, instincts, and a winning mentality. 

Damian Parson
DAMIAN PARSON

Damian Parson is a Senior Draft Analyst with The Draft Network and Co-host of Locked On NFL Draft. He has spent time covering the Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, and Miami Dolphins. Formerly of SB Nation, FanSided, and AtoZSports.

