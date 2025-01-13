Giants 2025 Salary Cap Update: Carry Over, Dead Money, Space, and More
Postseason accounting is apparently done for the non-playoff teams, and according to Over the Cap, the New York Giants will carry over $1.172 million of leftover 2024 cap space into 2025.
The Giants’ carryover cap amount is the third-lowest of all 32 teams, behind only the Jets ($345,919) and Panthers ($490,368).
The top three teams with the most cap space beyond carried over include the 49ers ($50.096 million), Browns ($41.951 million), and Patriots ($34.855 million).
But take heart, Giants fans. Just because the Giants aren’t carrying over gobs of leftover cap space from this year doesn’t mean they will have to struggle next year.
The Giants are projected to have $43.380 million in cap space (before the carry-over amount is applied), which is the 16th most space in the league.
They currently have 47 players under contract, tied with the Eagles for 18th-most.
(Remember that come the start of the new league year in March, teams will be able to grow their rosters to 90 players with only the top 51 highest cap hits affecting the actual effective space.)
The Giants currently have $27.299 million in dead money, the seventh most in the league. The bulk of that dead money ($22.1 million) comes from the Daniel Jones contract, which was terminated in November 2024.
In December, the NFL Network reported that teams were advised to budget for a 2025 salary cap between $265 and $275 million.