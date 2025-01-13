Giants Country

Giants 2025 Salary Cap Update: Carry Over, Dead Money, Space, and More 

Here's the latest on what is known about the 2025 NFL salary cap and where the Giants stand.

Patricia Traina

Jul 24, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen talks to media before the start of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Jul 24, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen talks to media before the start of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Postseason accounting is apparently done for the non-playoff teams, and according to Over the Cap, the New York Giants will carry over $1.172 million of leftover 2024 cap space into 2025.

The Giants’ carryover cap amount is the third-lowest of all 32 teams, behind only the Jets ($345,919) and Panthers ($490,368).

The top three teams with the most cap space beyond carried over include the 49ers ($50.096 million), Browns ($41.951 million), and Patriots ($34.855 million).

New York Giants
Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

But take heart, Giants fans. Just because the Giants aren’t carrying over gobs of leftover cap space from this year doesn’t mean they will have to struggle next year. 

The Giants are projected to have $43.380 million in cap space (before the carry-over amount is applied), which is the 16th most space in the league.

They currently have 47 players under contract, tied with the Eagles for 18th-most.

(Remember that come the start of the new league year in March, teams will be able to grow their rosters to 90 players with only the top 51 highest cap hits affecting the actual effective space.)

The Giants currently have $27.299 million in dead money, the seventh most in the league. The bulk of that dead money ($22.1 million) comes from the Daniel Jones contract, which was terminated in November 2024. 

In December, the NFL Network reported that teams were advised to budget for a 2025 salary cap between $265 and $275 million.

More Giants Coverage

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/Big Blue+