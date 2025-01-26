New York Giants Draft Prospect: WR Tai Felton, Maryland
Tai Felton's creativity as a playmaker makes him an intriguing WR2 candidate for an offense.
Tai Felton, WR
- Height: 6’2
- Weight: 186 lbs
- Class: Senior
- School: Maryland
- STATS
A former three-star recruit out of Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia, where he was the 28th-ranked recruit in his state and the 155th-graded WR in the 2021 cycle. Felton was named First-Team All-Big Ten in 2024 and Third-Team in 2023.
Felton was honored as a Third Team AP All-American and was Second Team AFCA FBS All-American in 2024. He averaged 12.9 yards per catch in his college career with a 23.3% slot rate – he played 29.3% of his snaps in the slot during the 2024 season. Felton was also a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist in 2024, but that honor was bestowed to Colorado’s Travis Hunter.
Felton forced 26 missed tackles in 2024, ranking him fifth in the FBS. While Felton does possess a little wiggle, he also benefited from Maryland’s quick passing attack that frequently featured him on screens. With that approach, Felton ranked second in targets with 143; San Jose State’s Nick Nash was first in 2024 with 171 targets. Felton will showcase his talents at the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Strengths
- Good height with a slender – skinny – frame
- Balanced long strider with quick feet
- Good athlete with fluidity and very good change-of-direction skills
- Solid acceleration and overall speed – agile!
- Has enough speed to create separation vs. man
- Very good release off the line of scrimmage – quick
- Sells vertical well before breaking back to QB on curls/comebacks
- Very good route runner outside the numbers on the vertical plane
- Had a limited route tree but did well when tasked to run different routes
- Surprisingly sudden breaking back to the QB on the vertical plane
- Uncovers well outside the numbers vs. man
- Solid awareness vs. zone coverage to find soft spots
- Good processor – sees the field well
- Great feet in and out of his break – smooth transitions
- Big easy target over the MOF on quick game slants
- Quickly gets upfield on screens – solid vision to find space through blocks
- Solid ability to pluck football out of the air when facing the QB within 50% of his radius
- Better in space than his build would suggest – solid overall
- Has some wiggle with YAC upside for height/weight
- Will have a role as a designed touch player at the next level
- Tough over the MOF
Weaknesses
- Lean slender frame – may struggle with press/physicality
- Lacks difference making speed – Max speed clocked 20.3 MPH
- Limited route tree at Maryland – a lot of screens, curls, and gos
- Struggled to extend/locate pass at the fringes of his radius
- Did not maximize his catch radius in 2024
- Questionable timing on leaping/extending for football while tracking
- Did not do a good job concentrating and securing deep passes down the field
- Sub 40% contested catch rate – too many misses on gotta have it contested catches
- Too many frustrating drops in 2024 (PFF had him down for eight)
Summary
Felton combines solid size and speed with quick feet at the breakpoint to create sudden separation. His ability to utilize his long strides OR effectively shorten his strides allows him to disguise his intentions until he declares.
He’s a tough cover for corners before and up until the breakpoint, plus he has a solid overall release package. He does well to quickly win inside on slants when in quick game, while using his hands adequately to gain leverage vs. jams. Felton possesses solid YAC capabilities and is smooth for a player with his build.
That ability to snap routes off quickly is impressive and invaluable but Felton left some to be desired when tracking and locating the football; he seemed to mistime his jumps and fail to secure passes that were on the fringes of his large catch radius. This problem was more evident on passes further down the field. He also had frustrating drops throughout his tape.
Some systems may be more suitable for him. Felton would fit in well with the Philadelphia Eagles due to his ability to successfully uncover outside the numbers in isolation situations. Still, his inability to secure catchable passes in contested situations are a concerning part of his profile.
GRADE: 6.14