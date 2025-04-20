Giants Country

NFL Insider Weighs in on Giants' Likely First-Round Pick

SI's Albert Breer shares his thoughts about Giants' plan at No. 3

New York Giants co-owner John Mara (left) and New York Giants General Manager, Joe Schoen, speak with New York Giants Head Coach, Brian Daboll, at MetLife Stadium before their team hosts the New England Patriots, Sunday, November 26, 2023.
New York Giants co-owner John Mara (left) and New York Giants General Manager, Joe Schoen, speak with New York Giants Head Coach, Brian Daboll, at MetLife Stadium before their team hosts the New England Patriots, Sunday, November 26, 2023. / Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL Draft, for all intents and purposes, may very well begin when the New York Giants are on the clock.

Quarterback Cam Ward seems like a lock to go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, and hybrid Travis Hunter is the current favorite to land on the Cleveland Browns at No. 2. 

The Giants could be a bigger mystery, however. While it stands to reason that they will use the No. 3 pick to select the highest-graded player left on the board, in this scenario, edge rusher Abdul Carter, this team does not know who its starting quarterback will be after next season.

That is a terrifying scenario that puts Joe Schoen's general manager decision into doubt. 

The oddsmakers believe he will choose Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, but SI.com’s Albert Breer, in a recent mailbag, disagrees, saying he’s “not positive how high (Giants head coach) Brian Daboll is on Shedeur Sanders."

Draft analysts are split on the 23-year-old signal-caller. Some laud his accuracy, toughness, and feel for the game, while others express concern about his athleticism, arm strength, and processing efficiency. 

Schoen's recent comments about not feeling pressure to take a quarterback at No. 3 might dampen a potential Sanders-Giants union.

To be clear, the fourth-year general manager has all the respect in the world for the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, but the team’s draft board might not have as high a grade on Sanders over Hunter and Carter.

Superb athletes Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter carry significant appeal

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter
Nov 30, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) pressures Maryland Terrapins quarterback MJ Morris (7) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Carter and Hunter are unique game-wreckers and prospects, and the Giants should mail their cards to the podium if they are sitting there at No. 3. 

The former is a swift learner who became one of the top edge rushers in the country after playing the position full-time this season. The latter won the Heisman Trophy after thriving at cornerback and wide receiver.

If New York has the opportunity to select Carter, as many expect, the team may own one of the most vaunted pass-rushing units in football. 

Carter totaled 12.0 sacks and 24 tackles for loss with Penn State last season, earning a 91.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.  

But while all signs have pointed to the Giants passing on a quarterback at No. 3, the draft has a history of producing surprises. 

For a Giants regime that had to start turning things around yesterday, it will be just a matter of days before we find out if Schoen was bluffing in his downplaying of selecting a franchise quarterback at No. 3.

