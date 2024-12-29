Potential Giants Draft Targets Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders Have Mixed Performances in Bowl Games
While some NFL fan bases are spending their weekend following what happens to the shifting playoff picture in the final two weeks of the regular season, the New York Giants and their faithful had their eyes intently fixed on two college quarterbacks who could be donning the blue jersey come April.
On Saturday, Giants fans were given an inside look at two quarterback prospects expected to be within reach in the upcoming NFL draft–Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders—as they participated in their teams’ respective bowl games.
In contests as close as it gets to postseason competition, the day offered a chance for the two players to set themselves apart as the better player in the big moment.
For Ward, all the pre-draft spoils go to the winner. It might seem an unadvised position to base a quarterback’s value off of one game, nonetheless one in which neither school typically has homefield advantage or their entire, healthy roster available.
Still, with a chance to prove his case to the countless NFL evaluators, including those present from East Rutherford led by general manager Joe Schoen, who was in attendance in Orlando for the Pop Tarts Bowl. Ward stepped up to the plate better than Sanders to help his team win.
In a closely etched out 42-41 loss to Iowa State in that bowl contest, Ward was electric in the one half of football he played in. He completed 12 of his 19 passes for 190 yards but found the endzone thrice to put his squad up 31-28 going into the halftime break.
Ward flashed many key traits that have made him stand out from the pack in the 2025 prospect pool, including his arm strength and some craftiness with pressure entering the pocket.
The latter has been a rare criticism of the quarterback, but he managed to show a few times he could extend the play and dish it out in any way possible to keep it going with pressure in his face.
It all became strange when he had his unexpected exit from the game at the start of the second half, a move that wasn’t mentioned as happening by the Miami coaching staff.
After the game, they declined to explain why Ward was pulled from the contest and continued with their next arm for the rest of the night, which didn’t go well for them, with only 10 points in the final 30 minutes.
It was all the prelude to the player that many Giants fans are starting to warm up to in Shedeur Sanders and Colorado’s Alamo Bowl game against BYU. For the past couple of weeks, there has been a lot of chatter surrounding Sanders and his hints that he believes he is heading straight for New York at the next level.
However, all that pomp and circumstance may need to be used with some caution, as Sanders struggled in his final game as a Buffalo under his father’s tutelage. In a 36-14 blowout loss to BYU, Sanders finished 16 of 23 throwing for 208 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. The positive elements did not come until much later, with the game out of hand.
Through the first 30 minutes, Sanders failed to lead his team downfield and capitalize on two BYU miscues that put the ball in decent field position. Instead, they had three punts, one returned for a touchdown to increase the deficit to 17-0 and missed a field goal that helped send Colorado into the half down 20-0.
Then, Sanders’s turnovers would kick in the second half and pin the Buffalo defense deep in their territory, already down multiple scores.
The first wasn’t entirely his fault, as the wide receiver couldn’t handle the deep shot, and it bobbled into the air and the hands of the opposing corner. The second was a poor decision on a scramble out of the pocket into double coverage that was snagged away and counted after a penalty by Colorado.
Sanders did have some positive and flashy moments on the gridiron, including a beautiful 43-yard heave to Travis Hunter on another scramble out of the pocket that perfectly displayed his advantage as a pocket passer.
That said, he plays a position that needs to show more positives than negatives to help his team win games, and that was not the entire picture on Saturday night for the potential No. 1 pick.
In the months ahead, there will be a lot more speculation and teasing about the direction the Giants are expected to take in the draft should they hold onto the top selection.
Sanders hinted at a Big Apple landing with a pair of cleats he teased before the game. They were decked in Giants colors and had logos on both sides. He was even seen playing catch with Malik Nabers in New York City back at the Heisman Award show.
Nothing is guaranteed with so much uncertainty left to discern within the organization. Whoever ultimately makes the decision, whether Joe Schoen or someone else, it’ll be an interesting one. The franchise is in dire need of a long-term player, and both of these men present strong cases with nearly identical statistics.
Ward wraps up his college career with 305 completions for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, which made him second in all of college football. Sanders trails behind him with a 74.0 completion percentage for 4.134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.