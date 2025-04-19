Potential Giants QB Prospect Tyler Shough's Draft Stock Rising
The New York Giants front office brass will meet with Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough on Saturday during a private on-campus workout as they continue to scout the top quarterbacks in the draft.
The workout is part of the team's due diligence on what general manager Joe Schoen called “the most important position” on a football team. But while the Giants have a temporary solution at quarterback with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, they may still be planning to grab a developmental quarterback if one becomes available.
Shough would fit that criteria, though whether he falls to the Giants on Day 2 of the draft is another story. Shough was initially seen as a mid-to-late-round developmental prospect, but his stock has risen throughout the pre-draft process.
In fact, some, such as NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic, believe Shough could find his way into the bottom of the first-round selection.
"Tyler Shough is a player in this draft. His stock is rising. He is a name that I am hearing in league circles way more now than I was just three weeks ago in terms of a QB on the board that could be taken in the first round," said Russini
"I had a head coach in the NFL, a current one, tell me that he thinks that Tyler Shough is the best quarterback in this class. And I even said 'better than Cam Ward?' He said better than Cam Ward."
One concern regarding Shough is his age. By the time the regular season comes around, he will be 26. Shough started his career in the 2018 recruiting class, which included Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, who have been in the league for four seasons already.
Shough initially attended Oregon for three years and was the backup to Justin Herbert before transferring to Texas Tech for three more seasons.
Unfortunately, he missed significant time at Texas Tech with three separate injuries. He broke his collarbone in 2021 and 2022. He did manage to return and play in four games in 2022, but suffered another season-ending injury by breaking his fibula in the 2023 season.
In three seasons at Texas Tech, he threw for 2,922 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 15 games. He would transfer again, this time to Louisville, following the 2023 season.
In his lone season at Louisville, Shough started in all 12 games for the first time in his career and led the Cardinals to an 8-4 record. He threw for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions and completed 62.7% of his throws. He finished with a 1.8% turnover-worthy play rate, which ranked tied for 11th best in the NCAA.
After returning from his fibula injury, Shough was named one of three winners of the “Comeback Player of the Year Award” by the Associated Press.
At 6-foot-5 and 225 lbs, Shough is the prototypical size for a quarterback. He also has good field vision, arm strength, and accuracy. He can whip the ball out of his hands with strong velocity and provide touch when necessary to complete throws all over the field.
Still, concerns about his injury history and age could knock him down a few pegs on some draft boards, even though they shouldn’t if his medicals are clean.
