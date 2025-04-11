Report: Giants Hosted North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton for Top 30 Visit
The New York Giants continue to rally through their list of top 30 visits with draft prospects ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft in less than two weeks, and their latest is in a position nobody expects them to touch.
That is the running back position where the Giants have hosted a few ball carriers in recent weeks while they do their due diligence with final evaluations for the top two rounds.
According to Ian Rapoport, North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton was part of a group the Giants hosted on Thursday as part of the top 30 draft visits.
Along with Hampton, the Giants have reportedly hosted three other highly talented rushers, notably Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins, Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon II, and Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson.
Doing some additional scouting on the running back position seems odd for the Giants as they aren’t in grave need of adding an extra member to their backfield. They have Tyrone Tracy Jr., who stormed on the scene as a rookie last season and hopes to have another breakout campaign in 2025.
They also have the veteran Devin Singletary backing him up. Still, Singletary was less impacful on the weekly stat sheets after Tracy assumed the starting role after he flashed for his first big rushing performance in Week 5 against Seattle.
The Giants have gotten what they bargained for with their former 2023 fifth-round pick in Eric Gray as a depth man and special teams returner, so perhaps, in a sudden surprise, they could consider grabbing Hampton to add some competition to the room in camp.
It seems far from likely that Hampton will still be on the board by the time the Giants get to No. 34, which is the earliest they would probably mull drafting him. That said, he would offer a nice blend of speed and power to the team’s backfield that could take some of the load off of Tracy and power conversions on critical short-yardage situations.
Hampton, 22, finished third in the nation in rushing production last season with the Tar Heels. He posted 281 carries for 1,660 yards (5.9 average) and 15 touchdowns and crossed that mark in the endzone for the second straight campaign.
Hampton amassed two 1,500+ yard seasons in three years with the school with 36 total touchdowns. He also had 634 yards and four scores as a pass catcher, and his excellent agility and long speed in space could complement Tracy’s skill set in a great way.
Again, it’s unlikely that Hampton hears Big Blue call his name, but there is nothing wrong with due diligence, and the regime is leaving no stone unturned in its quest for regime-changing talent.
