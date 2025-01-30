Scouting Giants: Senior Bowl Day Two Practice Report
Day 2 of the Senior Bowl saw more action than the first, with some unexpected names making splashes and a few falling short of the mark.
Here are a few names that caught our eye for one reason or another.
LB Eugene Asante, Auburn
I didn’t expect to pay much attention to Eugene Asante individually, but he made some pop plays and brought enough juice to quench everyone’s thirst.
Asante lit up a running back and screamed, “I do this!” This escalated the intensity of the rest of the session. From then on, we heard more screaming and cheering and felt more energy throughout.
NFL teams will look for Day 3 guys like Asante, who could contribute in multiple defense roles, be a core special teamer, and bring energy to the room.
WR Jack Bech, TCU
We often hear about wide receivers who struggle to create separation and are moved to tight end, regardless of whether the move will work.
TCU wide receiver Jack Bech is the opposite as a starting tight end from Day 1 at LSU who eventually moved to wide receiver.
Fast-forward to 2024. Bech is coming off of a 1,000-yard season. He did a lot of his damage after the catch and impressed throughout the whole year.
The Senior Bowl is no different, and Bech is still creating separation. When he isn’t, he’s winning contested catch situations. Interviews are also reportedly going well for the Horned Frog.
LB Shemar James, Florida
Unsurprisingly, hometown kid Shemar James came to participate in the Senior Bowl, but he’s turned heads so far in Mobile.
Being an undergrad draft prospect means that for many, this is their first exposure to seeing James play, and luckily for him, it’s in an environment practically built for him.
With his athleticism, coverage ability, and instincts - James is exactly the kind of player emphasized here at the Senior Bowl.
TE Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
Unfortunately, Harold Fannin has failed to separate from the pack at tight end. After putting up 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns on 117 catches in 2024, he’s done little at the Senior Bowl to prove he could do it against stiffer competition.
Fannin's dominance of the MAC left the door open for the negative, “He did it against weaker competition” narrative, and this was the opportunity to change people’s minds.
Instead, Fannin seems to lack the athleticism to create separation against the superior athletes of the Power Four and the NFL.
LB Nickolas Martin, Oklahoma State
Nickolas Martin went to war with every running back on the field during Wednesday’s practice.
I don’t think I’ve ever been more entertained watching running back vs linebacker coverage drills, and Martin was a huge part of that.
A great athlete who missed much of the end of the 2024 season, the Senior Bowl was the perfect opportunity to make some noise in coverage.
His pass-rushing production is proven after he picked up 30 pressures during the 2023 season. In Mobile, he’s been proving his worth in other ways.
