Strategic Timing of the Giants' Private Workout for Shedeur Sanders Put into Focus
The news that the New York Giants are planning to hold a private workout with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has created buzz less than two weeks before the draft.
Opinions regarding the timing and the reason at this juncture have some even thinking that the Giants are planning to select the quarterback third overall.
NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo shared some insight that, while not providing any definitive insight into what the Giants plan to do with Sanders and the No. 3 pick, not only reminds us of the Giants' process when it comes to what general manager Joe Schoen has called “the most important position” on a football team but also puts things into perspective.
Garafolo, appearing on Good Morning Football, clarified that the Giants' plan all along was to hold a private workout with Sanders, just as they do with other quarterbacks they’re considering in the draft.
However, the timing of Sanders’ workout has more to do with the fact that Colorado’s pro day, held April 4, was so late, and the Giants typically like to do these workouts after the pro day has been completed.
So why not do it within a week after the Buffaloes' pro day? It came down to scheduling, Thursday’s date apparently being the most convenient for all parties.
The Giants have been busy hosting top 30 visits and attending other private workouts for players at all positions that haven’t been reported.
On the other hand, perhaps the Buffaloes program leaders, including head coach Deion Sanders, had scheduling issues.
And why not do the workout in East Rutherford? Because league rules don’t allow top-30 visits to include an on-field workout.
Are the Giants thinking about Sanders at No. 3?
It’s widely believed that the Giants plan to take either Colorado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter or Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, depending on who is on the board when they go on the clock at No. 3. (Cleveland has been rumored of late to have their sights set on Hunter.)
But that opinion is held by numerous people outside of 1925 Giants Drive.
While only the Giants know for sure how their draft board looks, this due diligence process the team is going through is not only to ensure they’re thorough with their evaluation, but it could also come in handy should they decide to trade back up into the bottom of the first round to grab a franchise quarterback.
General manager Joe Schoen will not take such a decision lightly. He values his draft assets and generally tries to ensure that if he’s trading up, the prospect is worth it (so far, his two trade-ups for cornerback Deonte Banks and receiver Jalin Hyatt have left something to be desired).
But getting back to the original point about whether the Giants might trade up for a quarterback, with the plan being to have a rookie sit for the coming season, regardless of who it is, it makes all the sense in the world for the Giants to trade up so they can get an extra year on the quarterback’s rookie deal to determine if he’s indeed the future.
The notes gathered from the private workouts with the quarterbacks will help the Giants determine whether a quarterback is worth trading back up into the first round and, if so, whether that quarterback is Sanders.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.