This Prospect Most Frequently Picked for Giants By Mock Draft Participants
When the New York Giants fell from No. 1 on the 2025 NFL Draft board to No. 3, uncertainty ran rampant throughout the fan base.
People pondered a bunch of different possibilities. Would the Giants trade up? Would they trade down? Is it smarter to go “best available” or for “biggest need”? These questions continue to percolate with Day 1 of the draft less than a month away, and opinions still vary among the fan base.
According to data gathered by Pro Football Focus via its mock draft simulator, most of those who engage in a mock draft have gone “biggest need” for the Giants in the first round, the popular pick being Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
While most of the data was collected before Big Blue signed quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in the span of a few days, the trend could shift away from Sanders in these remaining weeks before the draft.
Then again, maybe not, because New York still does not have its franchise quarterback, and both Wilson and Winston are not signed for the long term.
A growing number of analysts do not deem Sanders worthy of a top three 2025 draft pick, but if the Giants organization sees him as a viable long-term starter who can ascend into stardom, it will probably scoop up the 6-foot-1, 23-year-old regardless.
Is Sanders the answer for the Giants?
Miami quarterback Cam Ward, projected to go first in this draft to the Titans, has the bigger arm and a more striking physical skill set.
But Sanders could be the most NFL-ready signal-caller in his class, according to PFF, who said, "Sanders may be below average in stature and arm talent compared to NFL quarterbacks, but he plays the game cleanly, takes care of the football and is tough as nails with ice in his veins under pressure."
Sanders has experienced the type of obstacles that await rookie quarterbacks at the professional level, posting big numbers without receiving much production from the backfield or consistently stalwart protection from his offensive line.
Sanders threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns in 13 games for Colorado in 2024, ranking fourth and second in the FBS in those categories, respectively. He led all qualified quarterbacks with a 74 completion percentage.
The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award recipient often puts the ball where it needs to go, a crucial skill that could be amplified when paired with an explosive wide receiver like Malik Nabers. Giants head coach Brian Daboll could let his offensive imagination run wild with an accurate pocket passer.
Given the team's potential options, many fans appear keen on drafting Sanders. A reliable quarterback provides something that the Giants haven’t had at the position since the days of Eli Manning: stability.
While Wilson could offer stability for a year, what comes next? The fear of drifting back into limbo under center is prevalent in these PFF mock drafts. Will that be true for New York's front office on April 24?
