Giants Won’t Get the First Pick in the 2025 Draft

So where will they end up drafting?

Patricia Traina

Aug 5, 2022; Canton, OH, USA; The 2022 NFL Draft cards of first-round picks Travon Walker (Jacksonville Jaguars), Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions), Derek Stingley (Texans) and Ahmad Gardner (Jets) on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Aug 5, 2022; Canton, OH, USA; The 2022 NFL Draft cards of first-round picks Travon Walker (Jacksonville Jaguars), Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions), Derek Stingley (Texans) and Ahmad Gardner (Jets) on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The thought of the New York Giants having the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft was fun while it lasted. Unfortunately it didn’t last long.

The Cleveland Browns loss to the Baltimore Ravens means that the Giants cannot secure the first overall pick. According to the latest from Tankathon, Cleveland finishes with a 3-14 record and a strength of schedule (SOS) of .544 which is weaker than the Giants’ .551. 

In addition, because the Giants beat the Browns in Week 3, they will get a better pick ahead of the Giants if both teams finish with the same won-loss record.

The first overall pick in the 2025 draft will go to either Cleveland, Tennessee or New England. Per PFN’s playoff predictor, the Patriots have a 50% chance of securing the first overall pick, followed by the Titans (26%) and the Browns (24). 

The Giants, though, are definitely assured of having a top-10 pick for the third time in the Joe Schoen-Brian Daboll era, their pick set to fall somewhere between No. 2 and No. 9, depending on the outcome of their finale against the Philadelphia Eagles and the outcome of Patriots, Titans, Jaguars, Panthers, Jets Raiders and Bears games.  

The Giants, Patriots, and Titans are all currency 3-13, so obviously a loss by New York and wins by the Patriots against the Bills and Titans against the Texans would help the Giants in locking up the No. 2 spot.

If the Giants, currently slotted fourth, should win their game against the Eagles, then they could be looking at a spot anywhere between fifth and ninth in the order.

