Way too-early Mock Draft Prioritizes This Position for Giants
No matter how one feels about the New York Giants' management philosophy these last several years, the effort they have put into improving the product this offseason is hard to deny.
Some decisions were still questionable or long past due—like finally drafting a quarterback—but Big Blue spread money around different position groups and is seemingly formulating a clear plan for the first time.
An absurdly demanding schedule might preclude the Giants from enjoying a genuine breakout campaign next season, but this team is at least heading in a promising direction. The organization cannot pat itself on the back, though. There is still much work to be done.
Scouts will focus on the next NFL Draft class in just a few months. Regardless of how the 2025 campaign unfolds, New York must focus on optimizing its future and putting its young quarterback in the best spot to succeed.
Pro Football Sports Network is thinking the same way. In its way-too-early three-round 2026 mock draft, the outlet is projecting the Giants to get the No. 5 pick and take someone who could protect its potential franchise quarterback: Utah tackle Spencer Fano.
"The New York Giants hope that 2025 first-round pick Jaxson Dart is the team’s answer at quarterback," PFSN writes. "To ensure that Dart is as good as he can be, the team would be wise to draft an offensive tackle high to protect him.
"Fano is a young but immensely talented offensive tackle. He has excellent size and incredible power at the point of attack. He would be a great addition to this offensive line."
Is the Giants' O-Line almost fixed?
The Giants' trenches looked fairly formidable in the early portion of last season. Still, injuries and sloppy play in certain areas resulted in the unit again landing in the bottom half of the league.
Left tackle Andrew Thomas' health is particularly important. The left tackle's presence is strongly tied to the O-line's overall performance. Thomas has struggled through lower-body injuries that have significantly limited his availability in the last two seasons.
However, general manager Joe Schoen did take steps to prepare against further injury woes if they resurface next season. He drafted the incredibly athletic Marcus Mbow and signed veteran swing-tackle options Stone Forsythe and James Hudson III in free agency.
But the squad may still require another true difference-maker on the line. Fano was already one of the best tackles in the country in 2024. He should get even better with another year of experience at Salt Lake City.
Fano earned an All-Big 12 First-Team selection during his sophomore year and posted an excellent 92.7 overall grade, per Pro Football Focus. He played right tackle last season after working primarily from the left side in 2023. Such versatility is invaluable and perfectly fits the Giants' new offensive line strategy.
But there is a downside. If New York can grab the 6-foot-5, 300-pound talent, it probably means the franchise and fan base suffered through another miserable campaign.
Co-owner John Mara said he is running out of patience, so someone new could make the pick if the Giants are on the clock at No. 5. In any case, the offensive line will remain a priority.
Whether it is Fano or another prospect, keeping Jaxson Dart on his feet is essential. Failure to do so will repeat the same cycle that has caused the Meadowlands much pain.
