A Look at the Officiating Crew Assigned to Giants-Cowboys Week 13 Game
Six-year NFL referee Brad Rogers and his crew have been assigned to officiate the New York Giants’ Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.
Rogers’s crew consists of umpire Bryan Neele (previously on Shawn Smith’s crew), down judge Kent Payne, line judge Kevin Codey, field judge Joe Blubaugh (previously on Bill Vinovich’s crew), side judge Anthony Jeffries, back judge Greg Yette (previously on Brad Allen’s crew), replay official Roddy Ames (previously with Adrian Hill), and replay assistant Artenzia Young-Siegler (previously with Ron Torbert’s crew).
Rogers’s crew, which is working its first Giants game this season, has called 135 penalties this year, ninth most of all the officiating crews. That comes to an average of 15.7 flags per game, eight highest among the officiating crews, with an average of 13.5 flags accepted, sixth most among the crews.
An interesting trend with Rogers crew is that unlike most other officiating crews who throw the most flags for offensive holding, Rogers’s crew has thrown just as many flags for holding (24) as it has for false starts, suggesting that they are likely to detect even the slightest premature movement.
Also worth noting is that Rogers’s crew has thrown more flags against the home team this season (77) versus the visiting team (58).
Rogers worked his first NFL postseason game last year as a referee, that coming in the 2023 Wild Card game between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Rogers had previously drawn a playoff assignment when he was a field judge, that being a divisional game assignment.
Before being named to officiate last year’s Wild Card game, Rodgers had been an alternate referee for two different postseason assignments.