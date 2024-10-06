Corners Adoree’ Jackson, Dru Phillips Active for Giants’ Week 5 Game vs. Seattle
The New York Giants defense received a huge boost in its defensive secondary depth ahead of its Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks, as cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson and Dru Phillips, who missed last week’s game with a calf strain, are active.
Jackson and Phillips were both listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report, but after going through a pregame workout, they felt good enough to partake in this week’s game, a huge boost to a defensive secondary that’s due to face Seattle’s three-headed receiving monster of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxson Smith-Njigba.
On offense, the Giants weren’t as lucky. In addition to receiver Malik NAbers (concussion) being declared out–the Giants ruled him out on Friday, and he did not make the trip with the team–running back Devin Singletary (groin), who despite being listed as doubtful on the team’s Friday injury report hoped that he might be ready to go, is inactive.
The rest of the Giants' Week 5 inactive report includes cornerback Tre Hawkins III, safety Anthony Johnson Jr., outside linebacker Boogie Basham, and guard Jake Kubas. Tommy DeVito is the emergency quarterback.
The Seahawks' inactive players are offensive linemen Olusegun Oluwatimi, Sataoa Laumea, and Michael Jerrell; outside linebacker Boye Mafe; and defensive lineman Byron Murphy. Murphy (hamstring) was declared out on Friday and Mafe (knee) was listed as questionable on the final injury report.