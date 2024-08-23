Four Giants Depth Chart Battles That Will Be Decided in Preseason Finale
The New York Giants are looking to use the final preseason game against the New York Jets to finalize their roster with some battles for roster spots still ensuing.
Most of the roster is likely decided behind the scenes but some battles will be decided during this Saturday against the Jets. Here are the key ones we’ll be watching.
WR Allen Robinson vs. WR Isaiah Hodgins
The Giants added some veterans to their wide receiver room this past offseason and it seems like a returning veteran is battling for a roster spot.
Many Giants fans love Isaiah Hodgins due to his splash performances with the 2022 Giants squad that made it to the playoffs, but he’s been a non-factor since then.
Allen Robinson II was brought in this past offseason after a lackluster season with the Pittbsurgh Steelers. Robinson has had a strong training camp and preseason so far, proving to be a safety net for quarterbacks and a veteran presence in the room, much in the same way former receiver Sterling Shepard was last year.
Hodgins likely presents more upside than Robinson, but he’s also failed to take that next step in his development to be better than a bottom of the roster receiver.
RB Dante “Turbo” Miller vs. FB/TE Jakob Johnson
In what might be looked at as an untraditional roster battle, rookie running back Dante “Turbo” Miller and veteran fullback/tight end Jakob Johnson could very well be competing for the same spot on the 53-man roster, which we’ll explain in a moment.
Miller was signed as a rookie before the 2024 NFL Draft due to clerical issues leading to his ineligibility at South Carolina making him a free agent.
This summer, Miller has impressed with his ability to create explosive runs but he’s currently behind Devin Singletary, Eric Gray, and Tyrone Tracy in the backfield rotation.
Johnson was signed last week and immediately appeared in the preseason. Coming from the Raiders last season, the transition to the Giants blocking schemes was seamless for Johnson.
This battle is less about who’s the better back and more about personnel decisions when finalizing the roster.
If the Giants want to keep four running backs and no fullbacks then Miller would get the nod but it’s possible the Giants want Johnson at fullback.
We’ve seen the Giants motion tight ends into the backfield frequently this preseason but it’s possible they would prefer a fullback that can also play tight end, like Johnson, as opposed to a tight end that can line up at fullback.
As for Miller, who did have an injury to deal with this summer, he didn’t play a lot last week and it could be a case where the Giants are trying to limit his exposure to the rest of the league so they can slide him onto the practice squad.
OLB Benton Whitley vs. OLB Azeez Ojulari
The Giants may be in a tough position when it comes to determining their depth at outside linebacker.
Benton Whitley, who signed with the Giants late in 2023 has been a more impactful rusher this preseason than Azeez Ojulari, the Giants’ 2021 second round draft pick. However, Whitley also popped last preseason yet was a regular season non-factor.
Ojulari, who has struggled in run defense, has been a relative non-factor as a pass-rusher so far this preseason but has shown flashes of being a productive regular season player throughout his career when healthy.
This is one battle where I feel comfortable saying that I think Ojulari will get the nod over Whitley when it comes time to make the final decisions. If Ojulari, who is in a contract year, can stay healthy, he could be a quality rotational player during the regular season.
CB Tre Herndon vs. CB Darnay Holmes vs. CB David Long Jr.
The last position battle to discuss is one similar to what I spoke about when previewing the cornerbacks this offseason.
In that article, I spoke about David Long Jr in the battle for the cornerback spot opposite Deonte Banks but now, he’s looking for a cornerback spot in general.
Holmes is the most likely player to remain with the Giants in my opinion simply due to his ability to contribute consistently as a special teamer with inside-out experience as a cornerback.
Long, dealing with an undisclosed injury, only played in one preseason game this year but had a strong performance against the Lions in that game.
Herndon showed a flash with his interception in the game against the Lions but fumbled the ball away on the return.
Herndon has played a lot of nickel in recent years but also has safety experience and earlier in his career played on the outside as well.
Long is more of a pure outside cornerback, something this roster sorely lacks.
Holmes might be looked at as more of a special teamer right now but has been able to play both as a nickel and outside cornerback with familiarity with the coaching staff.
I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility to keep two of these three defensive backs, but I also wouldn’t be surprised if there is another cornerback currently not on this roster who fills out this unit.
