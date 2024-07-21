New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: Cornerbacks
I don’t think anybody let out a deeper sigh of relief when Wink Martindale left the New York Giants than the cornerbacks from the 2023 season.
That’s not a knock on Martindale, but if we’re being honest, playing cornerback in his defensive system was one of the toughest tasks in all of football, a task that should be easier now that Shane Bowen has replaced Martindale as the defensive coordinator.
The coaching staff wasn’t the only place where the cornerback room saw a major change. Veteran Adoree’ Jackson, who played the second most cornerback snaps for the Giants in 2023 and had been the Giants top cornerback in recent years, was not retained after hitting free agency and currently remains unsigned after having a rough final year in New York.
There’s a lot of youth in the cornerback room for the Giants this year, with eight of their 11 cornerbacks having four or fewer years of NFL experience. The defensive scheme change is drastic enough that it could help some players who are thought of as bottom of the roster to find some playing time if they’re more comfortable in the system.
Rostered Players
Deonte Banks: The Giants' first-round pick in 2023 has shown flashes of being a true CB1 in the NFL. His proven ball skills should help him create turnovers in 2024.
Cor’Dale Flott: The Giants’ starting nickel in 2023 had a very hot and cold year after a promising rookie season in 2022. It will be interesting to see if he plays outside or in the slot this season, as he played in the slot in college and last season but was better on the outside as a rookie.
Tre Hawkins III: The Giants used a sixth-round pick on Hawkins in 2023 and got meaningful snaps from him as a rookie, already making him a good value pick. Hawkins should be competing for one of the outside starting cornerback spots.
Kaleb Hayes: Hayes spent his rookie season between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Giants practice squads. Schematically, Hayes could be someone who fits into the system well with his experience at both BYU and Oregon State.
Tre Herndon: Herndon is one of the more experienced defensive backs in the Giants' room for the 2024 season. He has just a one-year deal with the Giants after spending the first six years of his career with the Jaguars.
Darnay Holmes: After seeing significant playing time as a rookie, Holmes has struggled to play consistently in recent years. Playing in the slot has been an issue for Holmes, but he also might not have the size and play strength to succeed on the outside.
Alex Johnson: Johnson signed with the Giants as an undrafted rookie following the 2024 NFL Draft. At UCLA, Johnson played in a defense that was similar to the one Bowen will be running with the Giants - which could put him in a good position to secure a roster spot this preseason.
David Long Jr: It’s been a tumultuous few seasons for Long Jr. as far as finding consistent playing time goes after spending the past two seasons with three different teams. Now the hope for Long Jr is that his experience and versatility can land him a spot with the Giants.
Nick McCloud: There might not be a single secondary player that exceeded expectations more than McCloud did for the Giants in 2023. Whenever he was forced into playing time, he seemingly found ways to make plays and should be in line for a roster spot as depth and special teams.
Dru Phillips: Phillips is another defensive back on the roster who may be more of a nickel defender than anything else. It’s expected that Phillips will stay in the slot at the next level, but his positional versatility could come in handy if injuries come into play.
Aaron Robinson: Robinson had high expectations coming out of UCF after a strong pre-draft process and back-to-back All-AAC nods, but injuries have taken their toll. It’s been almost two years since Robinson has been on the field for the Giants, and as far as his job security goes entering a contract year: the best ability is availability.
Stantley Thomas-Oliver: Thomas-Oliver signed a future contract with the Giants this offseason after being waived/injured by the Carolina Panthers in 2023. I don’t have many expectations for Thomas-Oliver in 2024, as he’s played just 94 defensive snaps in his NFL career so far.
Biggest Unanswered Question
How will the cornerbacks perform under Shane Bowen?
The change from Martindale to Bowen has been covered extensively since this offseason. Cornerbacks in the new defensive system will see the biggest change from what they were asked to do in 2023 to what they will be asked to do in 2024.
Coverage responsibilities will still require cornerbacks to work vertically, like under Martindale, but the way in which they will be asked to do it will be different.
Under Martindale, man coverage was the name of the game, where cornerbacks had their eyes on their man, but under Bowen, cornerbacks will be playing in zone coverage with their eyes on the quarterback.
Titans cornerbacks in 2023 failed to make plays on the ball for Bowen consistently but I believe that was more of a talent issue and less of a coaching issue.
Training Camp Battle to Watch
Tre Hawkins III vs. Cor'Dale Flott vs. Nick McCloud vs. David Long Jr. for CB2
In 2023, the Giants had Banks and Jackson starting as their outside cornerbacks, but Jackson is now a free agent and the Giants are looking for a new starter on the outside. With Bowen in as defensive coordinator, there should be an emphasis on being able to play vertically on the outside to determine who will start opposite Banks.
I personally think Flott is best suited to play as a long-term nickel defender, and I would take him starting there over Phillips. There’s a reason he was nicknamed “Cor’Dale Slott” at LSU.
Hawkins III showed plenty of promise in 2023, and the thought after drafting him was always that with his measurables, he could develop into a legit starting cornerback long-term.
I think there will be a legitimate open competition for the spot, with nobody truly starting ahead of anybody else in the room. I would expect Hawkins III to win based on his film last year and his skillset. His measurables should help him create more big plays now that he’s playing with his eyes to the quarterback more often.
Camp Position Grade: B-
The Giants have talent at this position and a very good defensive backs coach in Jerome Henderson to further develop that talent. As previously mentioned, the shift to more zone coverage should benefit this group, leaving the only true question being whether they have enough depth here in case disaster strikes.
Early 53-man Roster Projections
- Starters: Deonte Banks, Tre Hawkins III, Cor’Dale Flott
- Backups: Nick McCloud, David Long Jr, Dru Phillips, Darnay Holmes
- Practice Squad: Kaleb Hayes, Alex Johnson
- Cuts: Aaron Robinson, Stanley Thomas-Oliver, Tre Herndon
Banks, as a starter on the outside, could be etched in stone for the 2024 season after his rookie campaign.
Like I’ve said previously, the best decision for this secondary would be to have Flott play the nickel role, not only because it’s where I think he’s best-suited but it allows the Giants to have Flott and Hawkins on the field.
McCloud and Long give you inside-out options for backups while Phillips develops working in the slot at this level.
Holmes coming back wouldn’t surprise me simply because of the work he did on special teams as a gunner. It’s important to remember that Holmes’ contract expired after last season, and the Giants actively chose to bring him back for a reason.
Bringing Hayes and Johnson in on the practice squad would keep some more youth around the Giants roster while also keeping players with some system familiarity and upside on board.
Aaron Robinson was a cut candidate simply because the best ability is availability, and he hasn’t been healthy. Thomas-Oliver and Herndon were simply the odd men out here.