Giants WR/PR/KOR Ihmir Smith-Marsette Wants to Be More Than Just a Returner
New York Giants return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette, the reigning NFC Special Teams Player of the Week winner, is special.
The pride of Newark, New Jersey, Smith-Marsette, one of the underrated players on the roster, has been a stroke of good fortune to the Giants locker room's culture.
“I've said it before about Ihmir: it starts with the personality and his energy,” said Giants special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial. “When you're looking at a returner in general, it always starts with the skill set, obviously, but there's a plus-one attribute that not a lot of people see, and that's the person, the human being.
“When people truly feel like that guy can go the distance, there's a little bit more added bonus to making that block a little bit tighter, being a little bit more aggressive to finish those blocks, and because Ihmir is that type of person, he gives you the conviction that anytime he touches the ball in his hand, he's going to try and score.”
Score he did, recording the 100-yard touchdown return on a kickoff in last week’s 45-33 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
That return, which should have been his second touchdown return of the season–he had a 52-yard punt return nullified by a holding penalty against the Saints in Week 14–was a textbook example of how the new dynamic kickoff return, which this season has resulted in seven touchdowns, is supposed to work.
Smith-Marsette’s NFL career has seen him make stops with the Vikings in 2021, the Bears and Chiefs in 2022 and the Panthers in 2023. He is thrilled to have contributed in such a big, yet underrated way for the Giants, who turned to him back in Week 1 when Gunner Olszewski re injured his groin and landed on IR.
While he would love a chance for a second season with the Giants, the pending free agent has his eye on sharing even more of his talent with the team if he’s given a chance.
“You know, you look at my career and how it’s gone, and my story has been where I go somewhere new and really play to a level where I feel like I should be kept on the roster, but then a new coaching staff comes into the building and then they get rid of me because I’m not one of their guys,” Smith-Marsette told New York Giants On SI.
He hopes that won’t be the case this offseason, as he’d love an opportunity to return to the Giants. But if he does get that chance, he’s also hoping to earn a little bigger role.
“I'm at the point where I need to play receiver,” Smith-Marsette said. “I'm not gonna sit here and tell you that, ‘Yes, I just want to be a return specialist,’ 'cause I don't view myself as just a return specialist.
“Last year (with the Panthers), I made plays on the offensive side of the ball, and I want to expand upon the return game into the offense. So I want to look at where I can be used as an offensive player and as a returner, so I'm not gonna shy away from that.”
Smith-Marsette agreed that coming into the Giants organization after training camp concluded put him behind the eight ball in terms of contributing more on offense because, as he said, “This offense is one of the hardest I’ve ever had to learn because of all the moving parts.”
But with a proper offseason to learn the system (assuming head coach Brian Daboll is retained), Smith-Marsette believes he can get up to speed and competent for some snaps next summer behind top receivers Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson, especially if Darius Slayton, who will also be an unrestricted free agent, doesn’t return.
“I feel like I owe that to myself,” he said. “Look, don't get me wrong. I’d be thankful for the opportunity if we can work something out here. I love playing near my hometown and being able to hang out and chill with my family after games.
“But I definitely will be chasing that other side of it.”