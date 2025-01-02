Giants Pass Rushing Tandem Has Found Success in Back End of the Season
The New York Giants' whole idea in acquiring outside linebacker Brian Burns in a trade with the Carolina Panthers before the start of the 2024 season was to give themselves a pass-rushing tandem that would also consist of 2022 first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux and could consistently harass opposing quarterbacks.
The first year’s full results will be skewed thanks to Thibodeaux missing five weeks while on IR with a broken wrist, but if one were to go based on the play of the two since Week 12, when Thibodeaux returned from IR, certainly the gamble has paid off.
Per NFL Pro, Thibodeaux has generated 20 pressures on 158 pass rushes (12.7%), while Burns has generated 21 pressures on 142 pass rushes (14.8%). That makes them one of four sets of teammates who have recorded at least 20 pressures apiece in that span and the only such duo who have each forced a turnover on their pressures.
Want more? Burns and Thibodeaux have combined for 41 of the Giants 79 pressures (51.9%) since Week 12, the second-highest team share by any duo, behind Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker of the Jaguars (52.3%).
“I think just being coordinated and understanding who they are, individually and as a unit up there with who we're playing with inside right now,” said defensive coordinator Shane Bowen when asked why the tandem has been so successful in their first year together.
“When they've had opportunities, they've been able to affect. They've been minimal in comparison to what we would like at times. But you saw it last week. We got up on them. We were able to rush.
“It was true passing situations; we were able to affect the quarterback and get him to throw an interception at us. Then we were able to get back there and take it off of him late. They just continue to buy into what we're trying to do and be able to create some more of those opportunities.”
What’s even more impressive is that Burns and Thibodeaux have been able to do all this despite playing most of the back end of the season without their All-World defensive tackle, Dexter Lawrence II, in the lineup.
“Obviously, when Dexter (Lawrence II) is out there, he’s a pro bowler. He garners a lot of attention when he's out there, as he should. So, that comes into play,” Bowen said.
“But, different offenses have different ways of kind of affecting these guys, whether they chip with tight ends or (running) backs, trying to slow down these edges. Anytime there's not as much focus on one guy inside, I think it helps.
“But, to your point, it's turned the other way a little bit for us. So, I think that's a credit to those guys making sure they're ready to go and take advantage of the opportunities when they get them.”
Bowen believes that the duo’s success rate might have been even higher had the defense been able to find greater success in finding more third-and-longs to force opponents into obvious passing situations.
“I think the main thing with those two is understanding who they are as rushers. Let's make sure we're focused on us and who we are. Then, as a coaching staff, we've got to go off those strengths and hopefully coordinate them to where they can complement each other with the other two guys in there.”