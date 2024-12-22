Giants Fans React to Team's 34-7 Loss on Social Media
On Sunday, the New York Giants fans saw hope–hope for the future, that is.
The Giants, who suffered a 34-7 blowout loss on the road to an Atlanta Falcons team that barely squeaked by the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, yielded 14 points off two Drew Lock interceptions returned for touchdowns.
Although the Giants briefly had a lead early in the game, that coming on running back Tyrone Tracy’s 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, it wasn’t too long before the ugly and undisciplined football this team has consistently played while its now franchise record-setting 10-game losing streak reared its ugly head.
Anyway, about that hope? With the loss to the Falcons, the Giants remain in the race for the top spot in the 2025 draft, which would be the first time in the modern draft-era format they’d have the first overall pick, and the first time in franchise history since 1965 they would be slated to pick at the top of the order.
Giants fans want a new quarterback, as Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, and Tommy DeVito have all proven not to be the answer.
Among the numerous mistakes made by the Giants’ current regime, one of the biggest, in retrospect, was to pass over the three quarterbacks – J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, and Micahel Penix, Jr–who were on the board after the Giants selected Malik NAbers sixth overall.
For those who didn’t bother to tune in, Penix plays for the Falcons and got his first NFL start this week. The Giants defense made it easy for him by failing to sack him all game long and giving him enough time to complete 18 of 27 pass attempts for 202 yards and one interception.
It was an encouraging start to Penix’s career as a franchise quarterback that has Giants fans wistfully wishing to be in the position the Falcons are now in come next year.
While a new franchise quarterback is high on the to-do list of whoever makes that decision next spring, the Giants are not exactly one quarterback away from turning everything around.
The Giants fans want more than a new quarterback. A growing portion of the fan base has taken aim at team ownership, particularly the Mara family, whom the fans are urging to sell their stake in the team.
That is the least likely outcome of an upcoming season where change is most definitely in the air. But with just two games remaining, one fan made this rather simple plea of the 2024 Giants: