How to Watch NY Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Week 8 Game
The New York Giants are rolling into Week 8 of the NFL season, and it's surely been a rollercoaster campaign since the franchise passed the quarterback reins over to rookie gunslinger Jaxson Dart just three weeks into the year.
Dart, the 25th overall pick who has quickly become a hero to the Giants fanbase, has already led the team to some incredible victories in his short time under center.
At the same time, he has also been part of some humiliating losses that most first-year quarterbacks go through as they acclimate to playing football at the highest level.
Luckily for Dart and the Giants, one of the former efforts came just two weeks ago against the Philadelphia Eagles in an absolute stunner at MetLife Stadium, where New York recorded five touchdowns, four of them on the ground, and posted 34 points to thrash their NFC East rivals in a rare primetime spotlight that ended their brutal losing streak to the birds.
Now, the Giants find themselves in a similar position to two weeks ago, except the playing environment has flipped against them.
They are coming off one of their forgettable fourth-quarter collapses to the Denver Broncos last Sunday. They are looking to get back on the right foot against the Eagles in the hostile environment of Lincoln Financial Field.
It doesn't take more than a glance at their recent matchups in the City of Brotherly Love to know that playing in that stadium has not been a friendly proposition for the Giants, who haven't won in that building in over a decade.
Not only will the Giants have to go back into "The Linc" to chase the elusive first road win this season, but they will also face the unique challenge of doing it with a first-year signal caller who has yet to truly experience an enemy territory like that of Philadelphia.
Of course, Dart has been preparing well for this matchup, as he does every game, and his teammates have offered plenty of sage advice throughout the week to keep their rookie quarterback's head in the right place.
That doesn't mean the noise will be any quieter, as Eagles fans look to stymie his confidence early while pushing their squad to a revenge win.
It will remain a point of interest as many watch to see how Dart navigates the next task in front of him.
Still, if his first meeting with the Eagles was any indication, he could go out there and silence the crowd with another impressive afternoon that features a mix of his strong arm and fearless running ability.
The latter was what helped the Giants dominate Philadelphia up in East Rutherford, especially as they have been dealing with a slew of injuries to their front seven that don't look to be entirely cleaned up in time for this Sunday.
It should be their calling card to open up the game again, as they look to control the clock, finish drives with points, and keep the Eagles huddle on the sidelines.
Beyond the storyline of accomplishing a rare feat and sweeping the Eagles for bragging rights, this week's game could become huge down the line for both organizations.
The Eagles do not want to give up a clean sweep amid a close NFC East race, and the Giants could earn themselves an important tiebreaker in the event they find their way into a few more surprise wins the rest of the way.
There should be no shortage of fiery competition as the Giants and Eagles hit the turf one more time in the 2025 regular season.
The Giants might not be at full strength, but they haven't let that stop them from battling to prove the outside world wrong, and they have another big opportunity to get back off the mat and make a statement on Sunday.
Be sure to check in with New York Giants On SI for pre-game, in-game, and post-game coverage.
How to Watch/Listen
- Who: New York Giants (2-5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (5-2)
- What: Second meeting this season between the two teams. Giants win the first meeting 34-17
- When: Sunday, October 26, 2025, at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
- TV: FOX – Kevin Burkhardt, Play-by-Play. Tom Brady, Analyst. Erin Andrews & Tom Rinaldi, Sideline
- Radio: WFAN 101.9 FM – Bob Papa, Play-by-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline
- Referee: Brad Rogers
Series History
This week's matchup marks the 187th all-time meeting between the Giants and Eagles, dating back to the 1933 season, which includes the five postseason games that the two rival franchises have faced each other in that same span. The Eagles lead the series 95-89-2 and have won 16 of the past 21 meetings.
Latest Odds (via FanDuel)
- Spread: Giants +7.5, Eagles -7.5
- MoneyLine: Giants +320 Eagles -405
- Over/Under: O/U 43.5 points
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
