'Ready to Die' for Jaxson Dart: Why Francis Mauigoa is Already a Giants Fan Favorite

The newest member of the New York Giants offensive line, former Miami Hurricane offensive lineman Francis “Sisi” Mauigoa, declared he’s “ ready to die ” for quarterback Jaxson Dart.

“That should be everybody's mentality,” Mauigoa said of his declaration during an audio call with reporters. “As an offensive lineman, we should be able to put everything on the line because the quarterback is the key to the offense.

“So, to be able to block for a quarterback and to be able to make plays and open up holes for the running back, that's what we're supposed to do. It's not something that people want us to – It’s something that we're expected to do, that's what we need to do.”

Mauigoa's declaration must be music to Dart's ears. Last year, the Giants offensive line was responsible for 57.8% of the pressures the quarterback absorbed.

The question, though, is at what spot will Mauigoa, the tenth overall pick in the first round of the 2026 draft, put his life on the line for his quarterback?

“It don't matter, man,” Mauigoa told reporters on a conference call after his selection Thursday night. “I'm a resource. Whatever they need me, I'll do it.”

Where the Giants need him to be for the time being is at guard, where they have a potential opening on the right side.

Despite having signed former Ravens veteran Daniel Faalele, who is projected as the starter, adding Lucas Patrick, and bringing back Evan Neal, Joshua Ezeudu, and Aaron Stinnie, that right guard spot is far from being set in stone.

“We're going to put him inside at guard,” general manager Joe Schoen confirmed. “He can certainly play tackle. … He can certainly always bump back out to tackle at any point, (but) we're going to start him at guard.”

Mauigoa, according to Pro Football Focus, has played just 10 of his college career snaps at right guard across three seasons. But the American Samoan-born Mauigoa sounded confident that he would pick up the position quickly.

“I've been practicing (at guard) throughout my whole college career at the University of Miami,” he said.

“We've been doing cross-training. (University of Miami assistant head coach/offensive line) Coach (Alex) Mirabal did a great job putting me at guard on both sides, left and right, just so I can understand how guards operate and what they do and stuff like that. So, I've been getting a lot of reps when I was in training.”

Mauigoa, who said he had a Top-30 visit with the Giants before the draft, dismissed any concerns about the back issue that popped up during combine medical checks, saying, “I know my body .... I feel really good and ready to go day one.”

Again, that must be music to Dart’s ears, for if Dart is the key to the offense , Mauigoa has made it clear early on that he is the unbreakable lock.

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