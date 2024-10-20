New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles: How to Watch for Free, Listen, Odds, & More
The New York Giants are preparing to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, as led by former Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who makes his first return to MetLife Stadium since signing with the Eagles in free agency.
The Giants are coming off a disappointing 17-7 loss last Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals and are hoping to snatch a division win against a team that's had their number the last few seasons.
They'll be getting some help back on offense, with receiver Malik Nabers, who missed the last two games with a concussion, cleared protocol and will return. Running back Devin Singletary will also be inserted back into the lineup after dealing with a groin injury. The Giants offense needs to pick up the pace, as they're currently only scoring 16 points per game and haven't been able to establish a consistent run game.
As for the defense, the Giants currently lead the league with 26 sacks and have allowed just 20.2 points per game. Led by the dominance of defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II, who already has 7.0 sacks this season, the entire unit has stepped up when needed most.
The Bengals had scored 30+ points in each of their three games prior to facing the Giants, but were held to just 17 last week. It was a winning performance by the defense, who unfortunately didn't get any help from the offense.
With the Eagles coming to town, it'll be a tough task to stop Barkley, who's on pace for a career year. They also have receivers A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith back in the lineup, giving quarterback Jalen Hurts his top two weapons.
However, the EAgles will be without left tackle Jordan Mailata, who was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury suffered in last week’s contest against the Cleveland Browns, so it's an opportunity for the Giants' pass rush to get home and disrupt their offensive game plan.
The Eagles defense has allowed almost 350 yards of total offense per game this season, but have been able to stop the run for the most part. This is a good chance for the Giants to redeem themselves after a tough loss last week and to finally pick up a divisional win.
Keep it here for all of New York Giants On SI’s coverage throughout the game.
- Date/Time: Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 1pm ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
- Regular Season History: This will be the 179th meeting in the regular season between the Giants and Eagles. Philadelphia currently leads the series 90-86-2, winning three out of the last four games. The Giants' last win came in Week 18 of 2023 at home, 27-10.
- TV: FOX (Chris Myers, Play-by-Play. Mark Sanchez, Analyst. Kristina Pink, Sideline).
- Radio: WFAN 660 AM /101.9FM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline).
- Referee: Tra Blake
- Odds (via FanDuel): Spread: Giants +3 , Eagles -3 || Money Line: Giants +146, Eagles -174 || Over/Under: Giants U 42.5, Eagles O 42.5
