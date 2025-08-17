NY Giants Offense Shines Again in 31-12 Win Over Jets
East Rutherford, N.J. – After opening up the 2025 preseason in stunning fashion via the efforts of their offense, the New York Giants gave their fans an encore in their first game inside the friendly confines of MetLife Stadium, playing all four gunslingers and eclipsing the 30-point mark once again in a quick work style 31-12 win over the New York Jets.
Similar to last week in the preseason opener against Buffalo, Russell Wilson was given the starting nod for the Giants with the expectation that he and the first unit would see a little more action than the one series they did before.
The first possession would get things off to a fiery start, as Wilson orchestrated a quick five-play, 93-yard drive that was boosted by an 80-yard moonball to Beaux Collins that ended just one yard shy of the endzone.
Wilson and company would seal off the stunning first turn with a one-yard handoff to running back Devin Singletary, who took the pigskin over the goal line two plays later to hand the Giants an early 7-0 advantage in the first quarter.
On the other side of that score, the New York Jets and quarterback Justin Fields would have their own smaller answer. Despite being held to 1-for-4 in his first five passing attempts and being forced to use a heavy dose of the run game, the Jets would move the ball downfield in 12 plays and 52 yards before cutting the score to 7-3 on a 38-yard field goal by Nick Folk.
The rest of the evening wouldn't be as fruitful for Wilson and the Giants' starting offense as they saw no more than four plays on their next four possessions that finished under 49 yards and 2:15 of ball possession time.
They would try to attack the endzone once more between Wilson and Collins, but a mishap on the route would turn the pass attempt into an interception by cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers that killed the hope of another scoring drive.
Wilson, who was intermittently taken out of the game on that same drive for one snap by rookie Jaxson Dart, who threw a 30-yard pass to tight end Theo Johnson on that play, would finish his night with a 4-of-7 passing line for 108 yards and one interception, his only fault being another week without the ability to march his squad into the endzone.
Dart, who had a stellar performance in his preseason debut against the Bills, stepped into the game on the Giants' fifth possession and continued right where he left off on his first two drives under center.
Returning from the half with a 7-6 lead, Dart commanded the Giants right back into the endzone with a nine-play, 71-yard march that was capped off with a short throw over the middle to tight end Greg Dulcich for the touchdown and 14-6 lead.
The Giants' defense would force their first turnover of the game four plays into the Jets' next drive, thanks to a bad throw into coverage by No. 2 quarterback Adrian Martinez that was stolen by safety Makari Paige on an interception.
Dart would take back the ball and push the Giants offense downfield with another gorgeous 12-play, 56-yard drive that saw him complete all eight of his pass attempts before galloping one yard into the house for his first NFL rushing touchdown and a 21-6 Giants lead.
Big Blue would tack on another field goal on their third and final possession of the third quarter with the leg of Jude McAtamney soaring it 35 yards through the uprights to extend the score to 24-6 in favor of the home team.
Not long after, the Jets would respond with their first touchdown of the game, a four-yard pass by No. 3 quarterback Brady Cook to rookie receiver Quentin Skinner to bring the score to 24-12 after a failed 2-point conversion attempt.
It wouldn't be a complete night for the entire Giants offense until Jameis Winston, the third arm used in the contest, would get his fingerprints on the scoring party. Winston took over in the fourth quarter and executed a nine-play, 65-yard drive that ended with a one-yard rushing touchdown of his own, notching the Giants' fourth endzone visit of the night and turning it into a 31-12 advantage.
The Giants wouldn't add any more points beyond that possession as Tommy DeVito would take over for the final drive and throw an interception on an attempted endzone connection with receiver Montrell Washington. Still, the Giants would hold the Jets scoreless the remainder of the second half to clinch their second straight victory and preseason effort of 30+ points.
Who Didn't Play
The following Giants didn't suit up for this week's game:
- Receiver Malik Nabers
- Running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring)
- Receiver Da’Quan Felton
- Receiver Ihmir Smith-Masette
- Tight End Daniel Bellinger
- Tight End Chris Manhertz
- Defensive Tackle Dexter Lawrence II
- Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
- Cornerback Deonte Banks
- Cornerback Tre Hawkins
- Safety Tyler Nubin
- Safety K’Von Wallace
Giants Defense Gives the Jets Offense Fits
The Giants came into the matchup dealing with a slew of injuries to key players on their defense. Still, the starters who were available saw increased action and made life difficult for the Jets' offensive huddle to get the ball moving through the air.
As a unit, the first and second groups, led by Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux, were in Justin Fields' face from the jump, generating three pressures, including a handful of quarterback hits, according to Pro Football Focus.
Five players also recorded a double-digit pressure rate, and eight with a win rate above 12.5% and held Fields, who needed to post a better passing outing for his team, to just one completion on five attempts for 4 yards and a 39.6 passer rating.
By the end of the game, the Giants' defense tallied eight pressures on the Jets' backfield, all while holding them to a 47% third-down conversion rate, 192 passing yards, and one successful trip out of two in the red zone. Depth is still a concern in some areas, but the front seven continues to show why they could be elite against any opposing offensive line this season.
Jaxson Dart Continues to Impress
If one game wasn't enough for some Giants fans to start believing in rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, he certainly gave the doubters a reason to second-guess themselves. After his strong debut in Buffalo, the Giants' No. 25 pick went 14-of-16 for 137 yards and two combined touchdowns in his two drives of service.
More than anything, Dart once again looked supremely confident as he threaded the ball downfield and took off with a couple of times, the latter carry producing his second touchdown of the game. He even completed the final 11 pass attempts without recording an interception and helped the Giants produce nearly 400 yards of offense in the air and an average of 10.0 yards per play.
Beyond his play, much credit has to be handed to the Giants' offensive line. Despite the Jets missing a few of their starting defensive lineman who were sitting out the matchup, they kept the pocket fairly clean for the novice gunslinger, who was only pressured on 16.7% of his dropbacks, per Pro Football Focus.
As long as he was upright, he was sharp with his decision-making and excelled in extending into play action with his feet to create some impressive plays.
The longer these eye-popping outings go for the first-year quarterback, the stronger a case he might make to serve as Russell Wilson's backup come September.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.