OLB Abdul Carter Active for NY Giants Week 7 Clash at Denver
New York Giants outside linebacker Abdul Carter, listed as questionable for the team’s Week 7 contest against Denver due to a hamstring issue, is active this week after a successful pre-game warmup.
Carter first popped up on the injury report on Friday as a limited participant and received the questionable designation.
The NFL Network reported earlier on Sunday that there was some concern as to whether Carter would be able to go, given the four-hour plane ride from the East Coast, but that Carter would go through a pre-game workout.
Carter did indeed go through his workout, and in what was an encouraging sign, he did so without anyone from the team’s medical staff watching to see how he moved.
That led to an increased burst of hope for the rookie’s availability, the result being that Carter will indeed play.
Whether Carter, who also contributes on special teams, fulfills those duties as well remains to be seen.
But the Giants are undoubtedly breathing a sigh of relief in knowing they will again have their three-headed outside linebacker attack of Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Brian Burns available to challenge Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and his offensive line.
As for those who landed on the Giants' inactive report, there are no surprises, as everyone, except for quarterback Jameis Winston (3rd quarterback), is an injury-related scratch who didn’t make the trip out west with the team.
The list includes receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring), linebacker Demtrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck), and center John Michael Schmitz (concussion).
The Broncos’ inactive players are running back Jaleel McLaughlin, defensive end Sai'vion Jones, outside linebacker Jonah Elliss (shoulder), and safety J.T. Gray.
The Broncos declared out Elliss on Friday. Meanwhile, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who was also on the Broncos’ final injury report with a quad injury and who was listed as questionable, is active.
