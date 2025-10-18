Giants Make Roster Moves Ahead of Week 7 Game vs Broncos
As anticipated, the New York Giants elevated linebacker Zaire Barnes and receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad to provide depth for their Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
This is the second elevation for both players.
Last week in the win against the Philadelphia Eagles, Humphrey finished with 55 receiving yards on four receptions (eight targets) and a long of 34 yards.
The 55 yards were the second most on the team, behind fellow receiver Wan’Dale Robinson’s 84 yards on six receptions (out of seven targets).
Humphrey, who played 27 snaps out wide and six in the slot, only managed three yards after the catch. Still, he also contributed two first downs and won 2-of-3 contested catch opportunities, finishing his first action of 2025 with a respectable 82.4 target rating.
Barnes did not receive any defensive snaps; his primary contribution was on special teams, where he played 17 snaps across the return and coverage units. He was credited with one assisted tackle on special teams and one missed tackle.
Also, as expected, the team activated outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje (pectoral) from the PUP list. To make room on the roster, they waived defensive lineman Elijah Garcia (who will likely be signed to the practice squad).
Garcia appeared in three games (Weeks 2-4), but had been inactive the last two weeks. He played 44 defensive snaps and had one pressure, four tackles (two solos), one tackle for loss, and one sack.
Earlier in the day, the Giants downgraded receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) and linebacker Chauncy Golston (neck) from doubtful to out. Neither player made the trip to Denver with the team.
The Giants (2-4) and Broncos (4-2) kick off their meeting Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High at 4:05 pm ET, 2:05 pm MDT. The game, the 15th all-time meeting between the two teams (including postseason), will air on CBS.
The Giants and Broncos all-time series is tied at 7-7. Their last meeting in Denver was in Week 6 of 2017, a 23-10 Giants win.
New York’s most recent meeting with Dener came in Week 1 of the 2021 season at MetLife Stadium. The Giants lost that game 27-13.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.