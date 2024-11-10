Safety Jason Pinnock Among Week 10 Inactives for New York Giants
Dane Belton will get the start at safety for Jason Pinnock, who pulled an abdominal muscle in Thursday's practice.
In this story:
Pinnock popped up on the Giants’ injury report on Thursday with an abdominal strain. He joins inside linebacker Darius Muasau (hamstring), receiver Darius Slayton (concussion), and Bryce Ford Wheaton (Achilles) as the injured players sidelined this week. Slayton and Ford-Wheaton were declared out on Friday.
Dane Belton will get the start at safety for Pinnock.
The rest of the Giants inactive list includes guard Jake Kubas and defensive lineman Jordon Riley. Tommy DeVito is the third quarterback.
The Panthers' inactive list includes safety Jammie Robinson, running back Jonathon Brooks, cornerback Shemar Bartholomew, defensive end Charles Harris, tackle Ikem Ekwonu, tight end Tommy Tremble, and defensive tackle Jden Crumedy.
More Giants - Panthers Pre-game Coverage
New York Giants On SI on Social Media
Published |Modified