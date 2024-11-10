Giants Country

Safety Jason Pinnock Among Week 10 Inactives for New York Giants

Dane Belton will get the start at safety for Jason Pinnock, who pulled an abdominal muscle in Thursday's practice.

Patricia Traina

Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock (27) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium.
Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock (27) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium. / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

Pinnock popped up on the Giants’ injury report on Thursday with an abdominal strain. He joins inside linebacker Darius Muasau (hamstring), receiver Darius Slayton (concussion), and Bryce Ford Wheaton (Achilles) as the injured players sidelined this week. Slayton and Ford-Wheaton were declared out on Friday. 

Dane Belton will get the start at safety for Pinnock. 

The rest of the Giants inactive list includes guard Jake Kubas and defensive lineman Jordon Riley. Tommy DeVito is the third quarterback.

The Panthers' inactive list includes safety Jammie Robinson, running back Jonathon Brooks, cornerback Shemar Bartholomew, defensive end Charles Harris, tackle Ikem Ekwonu, tight end Tommy Tremble, and defensive tackle Jden Crumedy.

More Giants - Panthers Pre-game Coverage

New York Giants On SI on Social Media

Published |Modified
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/Game Day