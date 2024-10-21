Saquon Barkley Lights Up MetLife Stadium in First Game Against Giants
East Rutherford N.J. - If New York Giants co-owner John Mara has been experiencing sleepless nights knowing how much former running back Saquon Barkley has thrived with the Philadelphia Eagles, then he is really in for a rough evening Sunday night.
Barkley and the Eagles destroyed the Giants 28-3 at MetLife Stadium in a complete meltdown by the team. The Giants offense couldn’t get anything done to the point where head coach Brian Daboll decided to pull quarterback Daniel Jones for backup Drew Lock to find a spark.
It didn’t happen. Barkley recorded 187 all-purpose yards, 176 of those on the ground. The Giants offense recorded 119 yards as a whole.
Embarrassing.
And Barkley, who so far this year is proving Giants general manager Joe Schoen’s belief that running backs lose their potency after they hit 27 years of age, is glad it’s over.
“Yeah, to be honest, I’m so happy this game is over. I don’t think I should get, besides today, any more questions about the Giants, but like I’ve always said, I’m thankful for the organization,” he said.
“They’re the team that drafted me. I’ve still got nothing but love and respect for the guys over there. I’m happy to be an Eagle.”
Barkley, who hoped to come into MetLife Stadium to a somewhat tame reception, spoke of seeing fans in the parking lot burning his Giants jersey. He was also sowed with a heavy round of boos that eventually were directed to the Giants offense with each failed drive.
“It’s kind of hard not to hear that,” Barkley said. “I think I didn’t help myself when I said earlier in the week I didn’t think I would get booed, but they’re booing for a reason. It’s a compliment at the end of the day. That’s how I took it.”
Meanwhile, Barkley, driven by emotions, left everything he had on the MetLife Stadium field.
“I probably talked a little more (crap) today than I usually do, but I think I did a really good job of being locked in through the week,” he said. “Right now, where I’m at mentally, just focusing on my preparation, the little things, staying consistent.”
While he downplayed the win over the Giants, Barkley was relieved to have proven the Eagles’ investment in him was the right decision.
“The whole organization took a chance on me and I'm thankful for it. Stuff like that means a lot to me,” he said. “That's why there's no hate in my heart for the Giants organization. They drafted me, brought me in, and helped the kid live his dream.
“I'm the same way with the Eagles. I didn’t know how things were going to shake up. I was able to find a home and a place I love. I'm excited to be here. It's not about proving anybody right, proving anybody wrong. It's about going out there and being myself.”