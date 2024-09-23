What We Learned from New York Giants’ 21-15 Win vs. Cleveland
For roughly eleven seconds, the New York Giants’ 2024 season appeared to be headed down the tubes. However, due to a kickoff return coughed up by returner Eric Gray, the Cleveland Browns recovered and then converted it into the first points of the score.
But for those who thought that was the beginning of the end for the Giants, you were in for a pleasant surprise as New York delivered a performance that is probably as close as possible to how the coaches and players envisioned it when they installed it last week in the team meetings.
The Giants' offense, playing against a very good Browns defense, racked up 340 yards and 21 points while chewing 33:56 off the clock. New York was also sharp in the red zone, converting three of four trips into touchdowns as it rolled to a 21-15 win over the Browns.
While no one yet has the Giants down as being a potential playoff-bound team following this one win–the Giants have an even tougher test ahead when they host Dallas on Thursday night–there was a lot to like in this week’s win, things that one can probably honestly say were not built on a pile of sand.
Malik Nabers is the Real Deal
In case you needed to see Giants first-round draft pick Malik Nabers play and succeed against top-notch competition, the Giants’ young receiver, facing Denzel Ward for most of the afternoon, delivered yet another stellar performance this week against a step-up in competition (Browns cornerback Denzel Ward).
Nabers was targeted 12 times and caught eight balls for 78 yards, both passing touchdowns. In his last two games, Nabers has 18 receptions (out of 30 pass targets) for 205 yards and three scores.
Last week, he became the youngest player in NFL history (21 years and 49 days old) with at least ten receptions, 100 receiving yards, and a touchdown catch in a game.
This week, he became the first player in NFL history with at least 20 receptions, 250 receiving yards, and three receiving touchdowns in his first three career games, according to NFL Research.
Through two weeks, Nabers ranks 4th in receiving yards, boasts the highest target share (39.1%), the second-highest air yards share (57.9%), and the 3rd-most yards after catch among wide receivers (109).
In particular, the in-breaking routes have been especially good for Nabers and the Giants. He has eight receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown on those routes. This is significant to note because before this week, the Browns defense allowed just 98 yards on in-breaking routes, which is the ninth-fewest in the league.
When Nabers wasn’t making plays, he was preventing them, such as when quarterback Jones threw up a ball for grabs that would have been picked off had Nabers not turned into a defensive back to knock the ball away.
After the game, outside linebacker Brian Burns said it best when asked out his young teammate. “He’s special.”
Indeed.
The Offensive Line is the Real Deal
The Giants offensive line has quietly played some solid ball to start the season, but critics have questioned the unit’s first two performances, claiming they came against weaker opponents.
Well, the Giants’ performance against the Browns should quell those rumblings. Cleveland’s defense, led by reigning “Defensive Player of the Year” Myles Garrett, was among the top ten teams in sacks and had a top-15 pass defense, yet the Giants' offensive line held the Browns defensive pass rush to just two sacks–none by Garrett.
Garrett did record eight pressures on 26 pass rushes (30.8%), with six of those coming against left tackle Andrew Thomas
It wasn’t always pretty, but it was a scrappy performance from Carmen Bricillo’s five-man band of veterans Andrew Thomas, Jon Runyan, Jr., John Michael Schmitz, Greg Van Roten, and Jermaine Eluemunor.
The Pass Rush Wakes Up and Looks Really Good
The Giants' defense performed for the ages against the Browns, recording eight sacks, 17 quarterback hits in the passing game, and five tackles for a loss as Cleveland, already dealing with a banged up offensive line, had very few answers for what the Giants were throwing at them.
According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Giants blitzed on 57% of the Browns' dropbacks, more than double their performance in their first two games. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson went 8-of-18 passing for 92 yards and a touchdown and was sacked seven times when facing a blitz.
Giants Need Cornerback Help Badly
Second-year cornerback Deonte Banks, who mostly traveled with Browns top receiver Amari Cooper, had a day to forget. Banks, who is supposed to be the Giants’ No. 1 cornerback, allowed both of Cooper’s receiving touchdowns on the day, as the receiver finished catching seven of 12 targets for 86 yards (12.3 average) and a long of 24.
The problems at cornerback are not exclusive to Banks. Nick McCloud is currently sidelined with a knee injury, and both Dru Phillips and Adoree’ Jackson got banged up in this game, which puts even more stress on the Giants' depth at the position.
Bowen did well with improvising, but right now, the biggest problem with this group is that it doesn’t have a clear-cut No. 1 cornerback, as Banks is mired in a sophomore slump.
Do the Giants Still Have a Kicking Problem?
New kicker Greg Joseph missed his first field goal attempt as a Giant, hooking the 48-yarder wide right. During pregame warmups, Joseph was hitting balls outside of 50, so the miss was slightly alarming.
To be fair though to Joseph, we need to go back and watch the snap and the hold as either one of those components could have been a factor. Regardless, the Giants can’t keep missing field goals as had Joseph made that 48-yard attempt, they likely put the game away a lot sooner than they did.
All stats cited are via NFL NextGen Stats unless otherwise noted.