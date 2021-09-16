September 16, 2021
New York Giants Gameday: How To Watch Giants at Washington Regular-Season Game 2

Here are the TV, radio, and betting lines for Thursday's Giants-Washington Week 2 regular season game.
The Giants are looking to avoid their fifth straight 0-2 start to a season tonight against the Washington Football Team, whom they'll see at FedExField. 

Besides the "must-win game" being a theme, each team will have a significant change from its Week 1 lineup. 

For the Giants, they're looking at a reported offensive line reshuffle that will see center Nick Gates move to left guard and newcomer Billy Price take over at center despite the short work week coming off Sunday's loss to Denver.

Washington also has a rather significant change on deck. Thanks to the hip injury suffered by starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Football Team, who, like the Giants, are 0-1 to start this season, will be rolling with Taylor Heinicke as their starter.  

Who will even out their won-loss record b the end of the night, and who will find themselves in a hole? Be sure to keep it here at Giants Country, where in addition to our open gameday thread where registered users can discuss the game as it unfolds, we will have complete postgame coverage.

Here are the other details you need to watch and listen to the Giants' Thursday night clash with Washington.

Game information: New York Giants at Washington Football Team

Current Records: New York Giants 0-1, Washington Football Team 0-1

Date/Time: Thursday, September 16 at 8:25 p.m. ET

Where: FedExField, Landover, Maryland 

Streaming: FuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

TV:  NFL Network & NBC-TV (Joe Buck, Play-by-Play; Troy Aikman, Analyst; Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink, Sideline

Radio: WFAN 660 AM (Bob Papa, Play-by-Play; Carl Banks, Analyst; Howard Cross Sideline)

Spread: New York Giants +3.5 (-120) | Washington Football Team -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Giants (+150) | Washington  (-175)

Total: 40.5 – Giants Over (-110) | Washington Under 40.5 (-105)

First Touchdown Scorers (from SI SportsBook)

  • A. Gibson (WAS) +550 
  • S. Barkley (NYG) +650
  • T. McLaurin (WAS) +850
  • L. Thomas (WAS) +900
  • K. Golladay (NY) +1100

Referee: Scott Novak

Discussion: Gameday Thread (free registration required)

