October 9, 2021
New York Giants: How To Watch Giants vs. New Orleans Saints Regular-Season Game 4

Here are the TV, radio, and betting lines for this week's Giants-Saints Week 4 regular season game.
Author:

At some point the New York Giants have to win a game this season, right?

Right. But this week? 

Let's see. The Giants are heading to the Superdome, which has been an absolute nightmare to play in if you're the visiting team and will be before a local crowd that is back in the building following a temporary displacement of Hurricane Ida for the first time since January 17 this year.

The Giants' anemic scoring offense is up against a top Saints defense that has been stingy with the points, and who, by the way, does a great deal of stunting to confuse opponents. That's not exactly good news for a Giants offensive line that is about to field its fourth configuration in as many weeks due to injuries.

Oh, and does anyone want to guess how the Giants defense, minus inside linebacker Blake Martinez, will stop Saints running back Alvin Kamara?

These are all valid questions and concerns that will get resolved one way or another later today--after all, that's why you line up and play the game, right? Any given Sunday and all that jazz.

Be sure to keep it here at Giants Country, where in addition to our open gameday thread where registered users can discuss the game as it unfolds, we will have complete postgame coverage.

Here are the other details you need to watch and listen to the Giants' road game against the Saints.

Game information: New York Giants (0-3) at New Orleans Saints (2-1)

Regular Season Series History: 31st meeting, Giants lead 16-14

Date/Time: Sunday, October 3 at 1:05 p.m. ET

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana 

Streaming: FuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

TV: FOX (Kenny Albert, Play-by-Play, Jonathan Vilma, Analyst, Sara Walsh, Sideline)

Radio: WFAN 660 AM / 101.9 FM (Bob Papa, Play-by-Play; Carl Banks, Analyst; Howard Cross Sideline)

Spread: New York Giants +7 (-110) | New Orleans Saints -7 (-110)

Moneyline: Giants (+260) | New Orleans Saints (-333)

Total: 41.5 – Giants Over (-110) | New Orleans Under   (-110)

First Touchdown Scorers (from SI SportsBook)

  • Alvin Kamara (NOS) +350
  • Saquon Barkley (NYG) +725
  • Marquez Callaway (NOS) +1100
  • Kenny Golladay (NYG) +1300
  • Deonte Harris (NOS) +1300
  • Taysom Hill (NOS) +1600
  • Tony Jones Jr (NOS) +1750
  • Evan Engram (NYG) +1850 

Referee: Brad Rogers

Discussion: Gameday Thread (free registration required)

