December 19, 2021
New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

Here's everything you need to know about the New York Giants vs. the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15.
This week's game theme is a tale of two teams.

On the one hand, you have the New York Giants, a team that started the season with so much hope and optimism only to be crushed along the way by injuries, coaching blunders, and yet another year of overvaluing the talent, particularly the offensive line, which has collapsed in a big boom due to injuries and not having enough young talent in the pipeline to compensate.

Then there is the Dallas Cowboys, a team that came into this season with questions about quarterback Dak Prescott's health and the defense. They've been making a boom of their own of late--the boom of crushing their opponents.

On Sunday, the Cowboys can clinch a playoff berth with a win, which by the way, would officially pull the plug on the Giants' diminishing playoff hopes.

Yep, a tale of two teams, one of which has given its fan base a lot to smile about and the other of which is on its way to adding yet another losing season in what's become the Wilderness Years Version 2.

Be sure to keep it here at Giants Country, where in addition to our gameday thread open to registered users to discuss the game as it unfolds, and we will have complete postgame coverage.

Also, be sure to check out the real-time game tracker from Fanalytix in the Giants Country forum. 

Here are the other details you need to watch and listen to the Giants' game against the Cowboys.

Cowboys vs Giants Preview

Game information: New York Giants (4-9) vs. Dallas Cowboys (9-4)

Regular Season Series History:  This is the 119th regular season matchup between the two clubs, with the Giants trailing the series, 70-46-2. The last time the two teams met in East Rutherford was on Jan. 3, 2021, as the Giants defeated the Cowboys, 23-19. In Week 5 of 2021, the Cowboys won in Dallas, 44-20. The Giants hold a 26-31-1 record at home against Dallas, including a 4-7 record in MetLife Stadium.

Date/Time: Sunday, December 19, at 1:05 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey 

Streaming: FuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

TV: FOX. Play-by-Play: Adam Amin. Analyst: Mark Schlereth. Reporter: Shannon Spake.

Radio: WFAN 660 AM / 101.9 FM (Bob Papa, Play-by-Play; Carl Banks, Analyst; Howard Cross Sideline)

Spread: New York Giants +11.5 (-110) | Dallas Cowboys -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: New York Giants (+410) | Dallas Cowboys (-549)

Total: 44.5– New York Giants Under (-110) | Dallas Cowboys Over (-110)

First Touchdown Scorers (from SI SportsBook)

  • RB Ezekiel Elliott (DAL) +475
  • WR CeeDee Lamb (DAL) +650
  • RB Saquon Barkley (NYG) +850
  • WR Amari Cooper (DAL) +875
  • WR Michael Gallup (DAL) +950
  • RB Tony Pollard (DAL) +1000
  • TE Dalton Schultz (DAL) +1000
  • WR Sterling Shepard (NYG) 1700

Referee: Jerome Boger

Discussion: Discuss the game on our open game day thread. (Free registration required). Follow the game in real time with Fanalytix, a free tracker (no software required). For instructions on how to optimize your use of the Fanalytix widget, click here.

