New York Giants NFL Draft Day 3 Preview
While Day 3 of the NFL Draft may not have all of the pomp and frills of the first two days, the New York Giants will still be looking to make valuable additions to the back end of their roster.
So far, in the first two days of the draft, the Giants have added LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin, and Kentucky cornerback Andru Phillips.
Although the Giants drafted Phillips, they didn’t truly address the outside cornerback spot. Iowa State cornerback TJ Tampa is still available, and with the seventh pick of the day, the Giants could add the tall, zone-savvy corner to their roster.
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is one of the biggest names still available on day three. The Giants have yet to address the quarterback room in the draft and are in a prime position to add a name that many thought would have come off the board by now.
Michael Pratt out of Tulane, Devin Leary out of Kentucky, and Joe Milton III from Tennessee could all be day three quarterback names to look for, as they bring different skill sets to the table.
It’s also worth exploring the trading possibilities for the Giants, who are one of the few teams not to make an in-draft trade yet this year. If the Giants wanted to move up slightly to secure a quarterback or one of the players that have slid down the board, they could use day three capital from next season to make that happen.
Conversely, the Giants could consider trading down from pick 107 today to accumulate later picks in this draft or day three picks for next year. The reasoning behind a trade-down would be that there are positions the Giants could address late in this draft with more capital.
Only four running backs have been drafted so far, and the expectation is that we’ll see a run at the position at some point on day three. There’s also still plenty of talent available at tight end, multiple players at cornerback who can become contributors, and athletic players on the interior offensive line and at wide receiver.
I would see if a team like the Chargers, Ravens, Bills, Bengals, or Broncos were interested in moving up in exchange for two or three Day 3 picks. Trading back from their fourth-round pick could help the Giants accumulate youth at key positions where help is needed.
30 Visit Players Remaining
- South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler
- Notre Dame RB Audric Estime
- UAB WR Tejhaun Palmer
- British Columbia OT Giovanni Manu
- Northern Iowa IDL Khristian Boyd
- Virginia Tech DL Pheldarius Payne
- UTEP LB Tyrice Knight
- Colorado State CB Chigozie Anusiem
- Washington State S Jaden Hicks
Local Visit Players Remaining
- Penn State TE Theo Johnson
- Colorado State EDGE Mo Kamara
Two players remain from the Giants Country Top 50 big board: Penn State tight end Theo Johnson and Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin.
The top ten players remaining, in my opinion, are:
- Penn State TE Theo Johnson
- Oregon WR Troy Franklin
- Iowa State CB TJ Tampa
- Washington State S Jaden Hicks
- Notre Dame CB Cam Hart
- South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler
- Texas TE Ja’Tavion Sanders
- Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen
- Auburn CB DJ James
- North Carolina LB Cedric Gray
Given where the Giants currently sit, they’re guaranteed to have the opportunity to draft at least one of these names should they choose to do so. I would also like to throw out some names for Giants fans to look for as late picks if the Giants acquire those late picks or as potential undrafted free agents.
- UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee
- New Hampshire RB Dylan Laube
- Florida State TE Jaheim Bell
- Florida IOL Kingsley Eguakun
- Toledo LB Dallas Gant
