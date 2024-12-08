Giants Defensive Coordinator Shane Bowen on Bobby Okereke, Run Defense and More
Typically when a coach goes to a new team, he’s not so much interested in rehashing what happened before he arrived.
But in the case of New York Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, it was something of a surprise to hear him reveal that he wasn’t aware of the drop-off in inside linebacker Bobby Okereke’s production tackle-wise from a year ago.
“Honestly, I don't really know,” Bowen asked in response to a question put to him this week. “How dramatic is it? Is it like dramatic, dramatic?”
It’s certainly fair to say that it is. In 2023. Okereke led the Giants defense with 149 tackles, 92 of which were solo efforts.
Okereke, who will miss his first game as a Giant thanks to a back injury, still leads the defense in tackles with 93, one more than his 92 solo efforts from a year ago.
But his 47 solo tackles are ranked second on the team behind safety Tyler Nubin’s 53, and Okereke has recorded 11 missed tackles, tied for the team lead among inside linebackers with fellow starter Micah McFadden.
Okereke, per Pro Football Focus, has also registered 35 stops this season after recording at least 50 in each of his last three campaigns.
Bowen, however, didn’t seem too concerned about the drop-off in Okereke’s solo tackles.
“I think he's been good. He's been solid for us. Leader. Runs the show for us. Gets guys lined up,” he said.
“Makes plays when they're there for us. He's done a good job lately here attacking the football.
“I think he’s got three forced fumbles recently and the one last week was inches away, on the goal line, from being a forced fumble. So, he's taking advantage of opportunities to get his hands on the football and use his length.”
Giants Run Defense a Glaring, Unsolvable Problem
Despite the positives Bowen claims to see in the defense, the Giants run defense is actually worse this year than it was in 2023 when it ranked 29th overall (132.4 yards per game) and 31st in average yards per rushing attempt allowed (4.74).
This year, the Giants have given up 145.8 yards per game on the ground (29th) and have allowed 5.10 average yards per rushing attempt (32nd).
That’s not all on Okereke, who is just 1/11 of the problem. But it's an alarming stat for Bowen, whose Titans defense in 2023 ranked 13th against the run (107.7 yards allowed per game) and allowed 3.81 yards per rushing attempt (7th) last season.
Under Bowen, the Giants, per Sports Info Solutions, have run a light box on 59% of their run defense plays, fourth most in the league, which begs the question of whether it makes sense to load up the box to stop the run, especially now that Dexter Lawrence II is out for the rest of the season.
“I think just continue to work our fits, work our technique, work our fundamentals. We got to tackle,” Bowen said, adding that the players have to do a better job of staying on their feet.
“Again, the X play runs, especially the past two weeks. Like you look into Tampa and I want to say they had 32 (carries) for 150 (yards) with a 56-yarder.
“So, you take the 56-yarder away and it's a dramatically different average yards per carry. So, there's a lot of good in there. Those four to five snaps a game, whether it be a missed tackle, a mis-fit, being able to crack, replace and show up on the edge. Those are costing us and those things are turning into a little bit longer than we would like.”
With the Giants struggling to tackle–they have 118 missed tackles per PFF, which is the eighth most in the league–what’s the key?
“I think staying on our feet,” Bowen said. “ Making sure we're staying on our feet, casting the net, not letting our feet die on contact. These runners are strong. If your feet die on contact, you end up falling off. So, trying to stay on our feet, get as many cleats in the ground as we can and keep these guys up.
“Whenever you're trying to go to the ground to make a tackle, it's probably not going to end well. Just basic technique and fundamentals in the open field, being able to close the space, come to balance, not have your base too wide where you can step to contact.
“You get wide with your base, all of a sudden he goes to move one way and that foot comes back in, so you're wasting two steps. Then you're forced to lunge to try to make it and it turns into an arm tackle. So, I think eyes, leverage and base are vital in tackling.”
Life After Lawrence
Coaches like to preach “next man up” whenever there is an injury, but sometimes they need to keep it real.
Such is the case when it comes to Dexter LAwrence II, who will miss the rest of the season with a dislocated elbow.
While the Giants intend to have a player stp into LAwrence’s role on Sunday, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a drop-off in the talent level or production.
Lawrence, after all, is among the best if not the best defensive linemen in the league, and as head coach Brian Daboll said after the defensive captain landed on IR this week, you don’t just simply replace a guy with Lawrence’s talents.
But don’t expect Bowen and the Giants to use Lawerence’s absence as an excuse or crutch for what they need to do this weekend against the New Orleans Saints.
"Everybody faces injuries. We got to hopefully have guys step up and take advantage of their opportunities,” Bowen said.
“Again, it's kind of a revolving door a little bit right now. Different spots, different pieces. Defensive line will sort out through the week where we're at.
“But, again, great opportunity for these younger guys who've been here at practice, who've worked on the show team at times throughout the year. So, you're going to have to go out there and play.”