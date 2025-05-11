Giants Get Straight A's in New Post-Draft Report Card
The New York Giants attacked the 2025 NFL Draft with purpose and ambition, filling out a roster that will ideally be equipped to compete at a high level soon. Key question marks could ultimately work against the franchise, but this team is building an impressive foundation on paper.
Many media outlets feel the same way. Draft analyst and researcher Chad Reuter of NFL.com gave the Giants sparkling reviews for the rookie class they assembled. He awarded them A grades for their Day 1 and Day 3 efforts and stamped an A- on their Day 2 pick.
It has been a while since Big Blue received such a pristine report card regarding its football product. The 2024 haul is both productive and promising, but this year's crop of rookies might collectively have a higher ceiling.
New York general manager Joe Schoen acquired undeniable talent and loaded up on versatility, broadening a roster that was previously too dependent on a select group of stars like Dexter Lawrence II, Malik Nabers, Brian Burns, and Andrew Thomas.
The Giants are trying to concoct a powerful mixture of star power and depth. It will take a while to see if they followed the recipe book properly, but the presentation looks good.
Obviously, the first step toward succeeding lies in developing the team's first-round selections.
New York mapped out its future on Day 1
Schoen hopes he added two future cornerstones with picks No. 3 and No. 25. Abdul Carter is the explosive and bendy pass-rusher so many fans clamored for in the months leading up to the NFL Draft.
The unanimous All-American out of Penn State is brimming with athleticism and determination. If one questioned his drive, they should take note of two things: Carter transitioned to the edge after playing off-ball linebacker for two years at college, and he wanted to wear Lawrence Taylor's No. 56 after joining the squad.
Those are the decisions of a fearless man. Carter is confident in his abilities, which allowed him to record 12 sacks, 43 solo tackles, and 24 tackles for loss with the Nittany Lions last season. Although he has yet to even play an NFL snap, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, could become the linchpin of an intimidating front seven.
While Carter carries a significant workload on defense, quarterback Jaxson Dart will try to unlock the offense. The plan is for him to sit behind Super Bowl-winning starter Russell Wilson and veteran backup Jameis Winston for at least one year, and when ready, the Ole Miss signal-caller will get a chance to earn face of the franchise status.
Dart climbed the draft board and compelled the Giants to complete a trade with the Houston Texans to move back into the first round. Why is that? He has notable physical tools, a balanced skill set, and an active leadership style that resonates with players and coaches.
His college credentials stack up fairly well with those of his peers, too. Although Dart was inconsistent against SEC competition, he at least gained valuable experience facing stiff defenses during his three years at Ole Miss. After throwing for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns to just six interceptions, the soon-to-be 22-year-old arrives on the Giants with a seemingly solid base.
New York will try to help him evolve into a legitimate NFL quarterback. As expected, it is the organization's most important task.
Giants went back to their bread and butter on Day 2
Because Schoen gave up the No. 34 and No. 99 picks to land Jaxson Dart, he could only grab one prospect in the second and third rounds. He made it count, though.
Defensive tackle Darius Alexander comes in with decent expectations attached to him. The former Toledo standout might not start immediately, but he should quickly occupy an important role on this squad.
Alexander's 90.3 run defense grade in 2024, per Pro Football Focus, perfectly illustrates what he can give the Giants. With heavy hands, quickness, and 34-inch long arms, the No. 65 selection can act as a disruptive force in the backfield under defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.
New York targeted prospects with a variety in their game throughout the draft, and Alexander falls under that category. While getting to the quarterback is not a strength, he has the attributes to morph into a capable pass-rusher in time.
Meanwhile, the Giants should accentuate what he does best, which also happens to be something they did not do well last season. Teams cannot run all over them anymore. Judging by the grade that Chad Reuter gave the front office, he thinks Darius Alexander can help stop that trend.
Day 3 of NFL Draft was all about value
In the mid to late rounds, the goal is to snatch players who can make the roster and log a decent amount of snaps. However, Schoen may have cleared that bar and acquired multiple guys who can start in the long run.
Running back Cam Skattebo bulldozes through contact like few others in the 2025 class, accumulating an elite 1,202 yards after contact and 21 carries of 15-plus yards. He is a fierce competitor and valuable playmaker who seems like a great fit with hard-nosed head coach Brian Daboll.
Skattebo put Arizona State on his back at times last year, but alongside Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary, he could share in the burden. Though before long, the All-American could force his way into getting more touches.
Big Blue grabbed more upside when they took Purdue offensive lineman Marcus Mbow in the fifth round. He boasts enough athleticism and experience to slot in at either right tackle or right guard. At minimum, he figures to be a worthy replacement option when injuries inevitably occur.
Untapped potential was the big theme in the Giants' seventh and final round of the NFL Draft. Tight end Thomas Fidone II was rated higher than Brock Bowers coming out of high school, but was unable to come close to meeting such a standard after suffering two ACL injuries. He still got steady work on a Nebraska program that was not known for its offense.
Former Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black recorded three interceptions last season and ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day. Infusing speed into the secondary near the end of Day 3 is the type of thing that earns a GM a huge stamp of approval.
Joe Schoen and the Giants are amassing plenty of support after a busy draft. More analysts should soon realize this franchise is much more interesting than most anticipated.
