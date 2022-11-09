Skip to main content

2022 Giants Roster Tracker: News, Rumors, Transaction and More

Follow this post for the latest Giants roster transactions and news.

We Hardly Knew Ya! The Giants terminated the practice squad contract of defensive tackle Aaron Crawford one day after signing him. Head coach Brian Daboll said that things with Crawford "didn't work out."

X Out. The Giants placed Xavier McKinney on the reserve/non-football injury list following a Week 9 (bye) accident while the defensive back was on vacation in Cabo, Mexico. The team also placed defensive tackle Nick Williams on season-ending IR with a biceps injury.

Giants Add Another Bill. The Giants were awarded receiver Isaiah Hodgins off waivers.

Join the Giants Country Community

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Injury Report
Play
News

Giants Week 10 Injury Report: Several Players Trending in the Right Direction

The Giants are getting healthier.

By Patricia Traina
Oct 16, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants safety Julian Love (20) jumps over Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) after making an interception during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

Julian Love Gets Another Responsibility to His Growing List

The Giants' do-all defensive back will take over the play-calling from injured teammate Xavier McKinney.

By Patricia Traina
Jun 7, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive back Aaron Robinson (33) participates in a drill during minicamp at MetLife Stadium.
Play
News

New York Giants Notebook: Injury and Contract Updates

Some mixed news on the injury front.

By Patricia Traina

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants