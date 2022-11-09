2022 Giants Roster Tracker: News, Rumors, Transaction and More
Follow this post for the latest Giants roster transactions and news.
We Hardly Knew Ya! The Giants terminated the practice squad contract of defensive tackle Aaron Crawford one day after signing him. Head coach Brian Daboll said that things with Crawford "didn't work out."
X Out. The Giants placed Xavier McKinney on the reserve/non-football injury list following a Week 9 (bye) accident while the defensive back was on vacation in Cabo, Mexico. The team also placed defensive tackle Nick Williams on season-ending IR with a biceps injury.
Giants Add Another Bill. The Giants were awarded receiver Isaiah Hodgins off waivers.
Giants Week 10 Injury Report: Several Players Trending in the Right Direction
The Giants are getting healthier.
Julian Love Gets Another Responsibility to His Growing List
The Giants' do-all defensive back will take over the play-calling from injured teammate Xavier McKinney.
New York Giants Notebook: Injury and Contract Updates
Some mixed news on the injury front.