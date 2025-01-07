Could Browns' Quarterback News Affect Giants' Draft Plan?
The New York Giants will be adding to their quarterback room this offseason–that much is a given.
But if they hope to do so via the draft, those plans might have been hampered by concerning news from Cleveland.
The Browns, who hold the second overall pick in the 2025 draft after the Tennessee Titans, appeared ready to run it back in 2025 with Deshaun Watson as their quarterback.
However, according to reports out of Cleveland, Browns general manager Andrew Berry informed reporters that Watson experienced a setback in his recovery from a ruptured Achilles injury, thereby putting his 2025 season in jeopardy.
Of course, it could be argued that the Browns were likely planning to move on from Watson anyway after 2025 and were possibly looking at him as a bridge option.
But the hope, at least from the Giants, who draft third, was that maybe the Browns would go in a different direction with their draft spot, thereby leaving the Giants with one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward to select.
Of course, this assumes that the Giants like Sanders and Ward enough to be intent on drafting either.
The Giants could still go the veteran bridge route if neither Sanders nor Ward fits what they are looking for—and that decision won’t be made for a few weeks yet.
Now, with head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen retained for 2025, Daboll will undoubtedly become more involved in the scouting process, starting with the college all-star games later this month.