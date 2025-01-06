New York Giants’ 2025 Opponents Set
The Giants wil see the AFC West and NFC North in 2025.
The New York Giants 2025 opponents are now set, and the non-division rotation sees the NFC East teams facing the NFC North and AFC West.
The Giants, who finished fourth in the division, will draw the fourth-place team from the NFC West and visit the corresponding teams in the NFC South and AFC East.
Besides home and away games with the NFC East-dwelling Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders, the Giants will host Green Bay, Minnesota, San Francisco, Kansas City, and the Los Angeles Chargers.
They will visit Chicago, Detroit, New Orleans (NFC South), Denver, Las Vegas, New England (AFC East).
Dates, times, and broadcast info will be available in May.
