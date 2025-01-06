Giants Country

New York Giants’ 2025 Opponents Set

The Giants wil see the AFC West and NFC North in 2025.

Patricia Traina

A general view of large New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles helmets at the NFL Scouting Combine Experience at Lucas Oil Stadium.
A general view of large New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles helmets at the NFL Scouting Combine Experience at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Giants 2025 opponents are now set, and the non-division rotation sees the NFC East teams facing the NFC North and AFC West.

The Giants, who finished fourth in the division, will draw the fourth-place team from the NFC West and visit the corresponding teams in the NFC South and AFC East. 

Besides home and away games with the NFC East-dwelling Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders, the Giants will host Green Bay, Minnesota, San Francisco, Kansas City, and the Los Angeles Chargers.

They will visit Chicago, Detroit, New Orleans (NFC South), Denver, Las Vegas, New England (AFC East).

Dates, times, and broadcast info will be available in May.

More Giants Coverage

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/News