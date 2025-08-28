Dexter Lawrence II Makes History for NY Giants with High Placement in NFL's Top 100
New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II is not just a defensive star and fan favorite. He is an anomaly, in more ways than one.
The 27-year-old is a nose tackle who can use his unfathomable blend of power and agility to plow through offensive linemen and right into the backfield, thriving as both a run-stopper and pass-rusher.
He has also been the only consistently productive member of this franchise for the last half-decade, serving as a beacon of hope while dark clouds circled MetLife Stadium.
Lawrence is getting his due for maintaining elite form in subpar conditions. Fellow players collectively ranked the two-time Second-Team All-Pro (AP) and three-time Pro Bowler at No. 17 in the top-100 NFL players of 2025. That is higher than any other Giants defender since the list was first unveiled in 2011.
Again, the man is a one-of-a-kind. Many fans will argue that Lawrence deserves a place in the top-10, but this is definitely an encouraging development. The NFL Players Association has voted him a First-Team All-Pro three times, so his ascension in the top-100 was inevitable. And it is certainly well earned.
The NY Giants know they can trust Lawrence to make things happen.
Lawrence posted nine sacks, eight tackles for loss, 23 solo tackles, one forced fumble, and 36 total pressures in only 12 games last season.
If he did not suffer a dislocated elbow in a Thanksgiving clash with the Dallas Cowboys and subsequently miss the final five weeks of the campaign, the 2019 first-round draft pick could have presented a compelling case for Defensive Player of the Year.
He should get another crack at the award, though. Theoretically, Lawrence could be even more dangerous in 2025. Abdul Carter's arrival could give No. 97 more opportunities to feast than ever before. If only he had sufficient help on run defense.
Lawrence continues to be the only clear answer to opposing running backs, as Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Roy Robertson-Harris, and rookie Darius Alexander all try to find their footing on the interior defensive line. New York's top performer continues to carry a huge burden on the field, but he makes it look fairly effortless.
Now, the Giants finally have a defense that can take full advantage of his colossal talents. This is no longer a one-man show in the front-seven.
Brian Burns is an established playmaker in his own right, Carter is ridiculously bendy, and Kayvon Thibodeaux is effective. These individuals combine to form the most intimidating Big Blue defensive line of this decade.
But everyone knows who the top guy is. Dexter Lawrence II notched an 89.9 overall grade, per Pro Football Focus. Analysts, fans, and peers all revere the 6-foot-4, 340-pound juggernaut. Imagine how they will regard him if the Giants win games this season.
The organization has taken great caution with Lawrence this summer, sitting him out of preseason action to keep him healthy for the new campaign. New York is eyeing substantial growth this year, and that can only happen if its unicorn is at its best.
A historic spot on the top-100 rankings exemplifies what Lawrence means to this franchise and league. But he is not satisfied.
