Ex-Giant Saquon Barkley Finds New Nickname Amusing
Saquon Barkley's decision to sign with the rival Philadelphia Eagles caused an uproar amongst the New York Giants fan base that some are still feeling.
Barkley inked a three-year, $37.5 million deal with $26 million guaranteed with the Eagles after not being able to remain a 'Giant for life' as he proclaimed many times prior.
HBO's Hard Knocks showed the Giants' unwillingness to meet Barkley's contract demands, with owner John Mara admitting he'd have a "tough time sleeping" if his star running back went to a division rival.
Hard Knocks showed the Giants' side of things, but Barkley was able to provide his point of view on The Athletic’s Scoop City podcast co-hosted by Dianna Russini. The longtime Giants running back received lots of backlash from fans following his decision to leave for the Eagles.
Plenty was said about Barkley on social media, including Tiki Barber declaring that Barkley was "dead to me," which sparked a small exchange on X between both former Giants' running backs.
Some fans have also taken issue with what they view as a betrayal, even coming up with unflattering nicknames for the former face of the franchise. One such nickname that seems to have caught on is”Snake-quon,” which Barkley found amusing.
"Snake-quon–I said that one's hilarious," Barkley told Russini. "... I love life, like I can laugh at stuff."
Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns that season while also adding 338 yards receiving. It was Barkley's first fully healthy season since he was a rookie, showing what he was capable of doing when available.
While the 2023 season wasn't as good, Barkley managed to rush for 962 yards and six touchdowns with another 280 yards and four touchdowns through the air. He missed three games early in the season due to an ankle injury.
With some Giants fans still feeling a certain way about Barkley's decision, it will be interesting to see what happens when the two teams meet this season. Barkley's return to MetLife Stadium is set for Week 7 at 1 p.m., which will almost certainly make major headlines in the days leading up to the matchup.
The Giants have had some trouble winning games within the division. They always seem to beat the Commanders, but the Eagles and Cowboys give them fits. They were able to defeat the Eagles last season for the first time since 2021, a Week 18 victory that contributed to their rivals' collapse in the second half of the year.
If the Giants want to start consistently beating the Eagles, they'll have to do it while beating Barkley, one of their former stars.